Covenant University Emerges Nigeria’s Overall Best Varsity in THE Rankings 2025, Full List Emerges
- Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state, has been ranked as the best university in Nigeria in the latest 2025 ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE)
- THE rankings were based on 18 indicators that measure the research environment, quality, industry, teaching and international outlook
- According to the THE rankings, 2000 universities were accessed across 115 countries in different parts of the country
Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.
The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
Globally, the University of Oxford topped the THE 2025 Rankings for the ninth consecutive year, setting a new record. MIT took second place from Stanford University, which now takes sixth place in the latest ranking.
Covenant University's achievement highlights Nigeria's growing presence in global higher education.
25 Best Universities in Nigeria
Below is the full list of Nigerian universities that made it to the world ranking:
|S/N
|Nigerian Universities
|Nigeria Ranking
|World Ranking
|1
|Covenant University
|1
|801-1000
|2
|Ahmadu Bello University
|2
|1000-1200
|3
|Landmark University
|3
|1000-1200
|4
|University of Ibadan
|4
|1000-1200
|5
|University of Lagos
|5
|1000-1200
|6
|Bayero University, Kano
|6
|1201-1500
|7
|Fed Uni of Technology, Akure
|7
|1201-1500
|8
|Fed. Uni. of Technology, Minna
|8
|1201-1500
|9
|University of Benin
|9
|1201-1500
|10
|University of Ilorin
|10
|1201-1500
|11
|University of Nigeria, Ndukka
|11
|1201-1500
|12
|Ekiti State University
|12
|1501+
|13
|Fed. Uni. of Agriculture, Abeokuta
|13
|1501+
|14
|Fed. Uni. of Technology, Owerri
|14
|1501+
|15
|Federal University, Oye-Ekiti
|15
|1501+
|16
|Ladoke Akintola University
|16
|1501+
|17
|Lagos State University
|17
|1501+
|18
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University
|18
|1501+
|19
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|19
|1501+
|20
|University of Port Harcourt
|20
|1501+
|21
|Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
|21
|1501+
|22
|Abia State University
|22
|Reporter
|23
|Akwa Ibom State University
|23
|Reporter
|24
|Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike
|24
|Reporter
|25
|Ambrose Alli University
|25
|Reporter
Tinubu approves airstrips for Canaanland
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's government has approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.
Bishop David Oyedepo, the church's leader and founder, announced the development in a trending video on Monday, October 7.
According to Oyedepo, the airport will be built with the best infrastructure of international airport standards.
