Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Globally, the University of Oxford topped the THE 2025 Rankings for the ninth consecutive year, setting a new record. MIT took second place from Stanford University, which now takes sixth place in the latest ranking.

Covenant University's achievement highlights Nigeria's growing presence in global higher education.

25 Best Universities in Nigeria

Below is the full list of Nigerian universities that made it to the world ranking:

S/N Nigerian Universities Nigeria Ranking World Ranking 1 Covenant University 1 801-1000 2 Ahmadu Bello University 2 1000-1200 3 Landmark University 3 1000-1200 4 University of Ibadan 4 1000-1200 5 University of Lagos 5 1000-1200 6 Bayero University, Kano 6 1201-1500 7 Fed Uni of Technology, Akure 7 1201-1500 8 Fed. Uni. of Technology, Minna 8 1201-1500 9 University of Benin 9 1201-1500 10 University of Ilorin 10 1201-1500 11 University of Nigeria, Ndukka 11 1201-1500 12 Ekiti State University 12 1501+ 13 Fed. Uni. of Agriculture, Abeokuta 13 1501+ 14 Fed. Uni. of Technology, Owerri 14 1501+ 15 Federal University, Oye-Ekiti 15 1501+ 16 Ladoke Akintola University 16 1501+ 17 Lagos State University 17 1501+ 18 Nnamdi Azikiwe University 18 1501+ 19 Obafemi Awolowo University 19 1501+ 20 University of Port Harcourt 20 1501+ 21 Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto 21 1501+ 22 Abia State University 22 Reporter 23 Akwa Ibom State University 23 Reporter 24 Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike 24 Reporter 25 Ambrose Alli University 25 Reporter

