Covenant University Emerges Nigeria’s Overall Best Varsity in THE Rankings 2025, Full List Emerges
Education

Covenant University Emerges Nigeria’s Overall Best Varsity in THE Rankings 2025, Full List Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read
  • Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state, has been ranked as the best university in Nigeria in the latest 2025 ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE)
  • THE rankings were based on 18 indicators that measure the research environment, quality, industry, teaching and international outlook
  • According to the THE rankings, 2000 universities were accessed across 115 countries in different parts of the country

Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Covenant University has been ranked as the best university in Nigeria.
Globally, the University of Oxford topped the THE 2025 Rankings for the ninth consecutive year, setting a new record. MIT took second place from Stanford University, which now takes sixth place in the latest ranking.

Covenant University's achievement highlights Nigeria's growing presence in global higher education.

25 Best Universities in Nigeria

Below is the full list of Nigerian universities that made it to the world ranking:

S/NNigerian UniversitiesNigeria RankingWorld Ranking
1Covenant University1801-1000
2Ahmadu Bello University21000-1200
3Landmark University31000-1200
4University of Ibadan41000-1200
5University of Lagos51000-1200
6Bayero University, Kano61201-1500
7Fed Uni of Technology, Akure71201-1500
8Fed. Uni. of Technology, Minna81201-1500
9University of Benin91201-1500
10University of Ilorin101201-1500
11University of Nigeria, Ndukka111201-1500
12Ekiti State University 121501+
13Fed. Uni. of Agriculture, Abeokuta131501+
14Fed. Uni. of Technology, Owerri141501+
15Federal University, Oye-Ekiti151501+
16Ladoke Akintola University161501+
17Lagos State University171501+
18Nnamdi Azikiwe University181501+
19Obafemi Awolowo University191501+
20University of Port Harcourt201501+
21Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto211501+
22Abia State University22Reporter
23Akwa Ibom State University23Reporter
24Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike24Reporter
25Ambrose Alli University25Reporter

Tinubu approves airstrips for Canaanland

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's government has approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.

Bishop David Oyedepo, the church's leader and founder, announced the development in a trending video on Monday, October 7.

According to Oyedepo, the airport will be built with the best infrastructure of international airport standards.

Source: Legit.ng

