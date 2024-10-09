Twenty-two years after it was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, Covenant University, Ota, has continued to blaze the trail in Nigeria

The private institution beat other prestigious universities in Nigeria to emerge as the overall best varsity in Nigeria for 2024, according to Times Higher Education (THE) ranking

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights three products of the varsity that became viral sensations online in 2024

Covenant University, Ota, is the best university in Nigeria for 2024, according to Times Higher Education, a UK-based ranking website.

The Bishop Davido Oyedepo-owned private varsity has continued to steal the spotlights 22 years after its establishment.

Some graduates of the varsity have gone on to trend online and this article seeks to shine the light on three that trended in 2024.

1. Covenant University graduate trends over her name

On October 4, a young lady celebrated on X that she had recently graduated from Covenant University.

The accounting graduate's tweet blew up on the social media platform as her name caught people's attention.

People wondered why someone would bear such a name. On a graduation photo, the lady shared, her name, Toba Increase Oluwafunmilayo, was written in bold.

At the time of this report, her tweet garnered over 7k likes.

2. Covenant University graduate's name makes her trend

On October 4, another fresh graduate of Covenant University announced her academic feat on X and she went viral.

This is also due to her unique name. A look at the photo the lady shared showed her name is Shadow Unique Andrew. Her unique name blew away netizens.

The building technology graduate's tweet had 15k likes and hundreds of comments.

3. Covenant University graduate trends for carrying Oyedepo

On February 15, a female pilot named Funmi celebrated flying Bishop David Oyedepo years after she graduated from Covenant University.

Funmi said flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide was the highest highlight of her full circle moment. She had previously flown singer Davido.

An excited Funmi shared pictures she took with Oyedepo years ago and a recent one they took. Her tweet on X gained massive traction.

Lady becomes Covenant University's best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had emerged the best graduating student of Covenant University.

Legit.ng gathered that Miss Dashe Fatima Andat, a graduate of Accounting from the College of Management and Social Sciences, emerged as the overall best graduating student. She had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) perfect score of 5 points.

The university produced 1,677 graduates at the bachelor’s level. Out of these, 206 (representing 12.28 percent) earned First-Class Degrees.

