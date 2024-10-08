A fresh graduate of Covenant University has become an internet sensation due to her unusual name

It all started after the young lady happily announced the completion of her undergraduate studies in a unique way on X

The flyer of her picture had her full name and people could not help but wonder why she bears such a name

A lady has caused an uproar online after she announced graduating from Covenant University.

The accounting graduate class of 2024 posted a picture in which she wore an academic gown and held a diploma scroll.

Toba Increase Oluwafunmilayo bagged accounting degree from Covenant University. Photo Credit: @increassee

At the foot of the fresh graduate's picture, her full name was written in bold. The lady, identified as Toba Increase Oluwafunmilayo, smiled during her graduation pose. Her post on X read:

"See my beautiful smile nau."

Her unusual name, Increase, caught people's attention. Content creator Justin UG retweeted her post with the comment:

"Beautiful name as well."

Netizens swooned at his post and shared their thoughts on the name Increase. Times Higher Education ranked Covenant University as the best varsity in Nigeria for the year 2024.

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail the Covenant University graduate's name

@mista_triumph said:

"Increase that studied accounting.

"It was meant to be 😂😂😂."

@ODINAKA___ said:

"Yoruba: Toba Increase Oluwafunmilayo.

"English: If it increase God gives me joy."

@Holar_Folarin said:

"How them dey take give pikin this kind of name."

@AfricanPhotogee said:

"First thing that came to my head was Justin immediately I saw her name. Sounds like something he can use😂."

@MisterPsalm said:

"I know two sisters, the first one bears Great, the second bears Increase.

"Great Increase!"

@big_cas4 said:

"Atp I’m beginning to think someone actually bears stages of war.''

@ariiawolf_ said:

"I mean maybe her name means something beautiful in her language."

@r4ralx said:

"This is just "Increase", some named her kid, Conquerous."

Covenant university graduate celebrates flying Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Covenant University had excitedly celebrated flying Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to Funmi, flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide is the highest highlight of her full circle moment.

Funmi shared a picture taken with Oyedepo in 2014 and another taken with him recently. She attributed her flight achievement to God's grace at work in her life.

