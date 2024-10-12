The House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward establishing a new university dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Nigerian languages.

A bill to create the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages passed its first reading on Thursday, October 9.

Reps begin the process of establishing a university for Tinubu Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Benjamin Kalu

Source: Facebook

The bill, which is sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and eight other lawmakers, aims to establish a federal institution that would focus on advancing education in Nigerian languages and cultures, Vanguard reported.

Speaking on the importance of the bill, Kalu explained,

"This university will foster the learning and preservation of our diverse Nigerian languages, ensuring future generations have access to their rich linguistic heritage.

"It is a step toward strengthening national unity through language."

Goals, objectives of the proposed university

The bill outlines the university's mandate to provide opportunities for all Nigerians to acquire higher education in Nigerian languages and cultures without discrimination.

Section II of the bill emphasizes that the institution would encourage the advancement of learning and hold out to all persons, without distinction of race, creed, sex, or political conviction, the opportunity to acquire higher education in Nigerian languages, The Punch reported.

It also aims to develop academic and professional programs that will produce graduates with "adaptive, developmental, and productive skills in the field of Nigerian languages and cultures."

Kalu added:

“We need to safeguard our linguistic diversity."

Promoting research and collaboration in Nigerian languages

The proposed university would also serve as a research hub for Nigerian languages and cultures, conducting outreach programs, in-service training, and fostering collaborations with other institutions involved in language research and development.

The bill provides that the university will act as an agent of national development through postgraduate training, research, and innovation.

In his statement, Kalu said,

“This institution will play a key role in developing high-caliber Nigerian language professionals who can provide consultancy services and lead groundbreaking research to further promote indigenous languages.”

Nigerians react to establishment of Bola Tinubu Varsity

Reacting to this move, some Nigerians took to their social media X handles to express their opinion about the creation of a university for Mr President.

@keniemoh4real09 said:

"I have never seen the most useless house of Rep in the entire history of Nigeria since independence."

@erickson_egbon said:

"Nobody is talking about fuel and the bad economy but University 🤣"

@derekchichi said:

"Mr. Number 6 Citizen again. We're not surprised. Anyway let them redesign the naira to have Bola, Remi, Seyi... And any other Tinubu's faces on the bills. It'll be a good way to get back at Emefiele and also make sure Nigerians are forced to accept their emperor."

@Libero_ElKeke said:

"A university established for an illiterate without a school certificate. That Kalu of a creature seems to take bottom barrel to another level. Here I was thinking Hopeless Courtdinma, Taiwan professor Soludo, OUK were the worst of the Eastern bunch; Boom Kalu anu."

Deputy speaker Kalu reaffirms Nigeria's commitment to African unity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in an address at the Conference of Speakers of the African Parliament in South Africa, Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, reaffirmed Nigeria's dedication to the African Union's Agenda 2063.

This visionary blueprint aims to transform Africa into a global powerhouse by 2063.

