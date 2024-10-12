Covenant University: Oyedepo Lists 9 International Varsities That Influenced Him
- Bishop David Oyedepo has said he got the idea to establish Covenant University from nine international universities
- Oyedepo, the Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Regents of Covenant University made this known at the convocation of the institution on Friday, October 11
- The cleric said though there was nothing was copied from the nine institutions, they had a great influence on his vision
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Bishop David Oyedepo, Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Regents of Covenant University, has revealed that he researched nine top-notch foreign universities before establishing Covenant University.
The cleric made this disclosure during the institution's convocation ceremony in Ota, Ogun State, on Friday, October 11. The nine universities that inspired Covenant University are Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Columbia, Caltech, MIT, Stanford, Duke, and Dartmouth.
Why I established Covenant Universities - Oyedepo
According to The Punch, Oyedepo emphasized that while nothing was directly copied, these studies significantly influenced the crafting of Covenant University's core values, resulting in unique graduates.
The university chancellor said the success and breakthroughs of graduates in different fields of endeavours had been his earnings and wages and that he had not been getting anything from the institution.
The cleric's statement reads in part:
“My passion came alive to provide an alternative education, in terms of quality, that would rescue these young individuals from lifelong crises.”
Covenant University ranked 1st in Nigeria
Covenant University has achieved impressive rankings, including being ranked 1st in Nigeria and 6th in West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa by the Times Higher Education World Universities Ranking 2025. It's also the only Nigerian university among the top 1000 universities globally.
At the 19th Convocation, 339 students received First-Class degrees, representing 23% of the graduating class. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, announced the approval of the Open Distance Learning Programme, starting with Computer Science. Meanwhile, Pro-Chancellor Bishop David Abioye advised graduates to cultivate patience in life.
Oyakhire emerges best student of Covenant University
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyakhire Halima Sadia has emerged as Covenant University's best-graduating student from the Department of Petroleum Engineering.
Halima Sadia graduated with a remarkable 4.91 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the 2023/2024 academic session.
The Covenant University best-graduating student received two awards and a cash prize of ₦150,000 from the university alumni.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844