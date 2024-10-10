The Federal Government is set to launch a new primary school curriculum on Thursday, aiming to transform Nigeria's basic education system

In a significant move aimed at transforming Nigeria's basic education system, the Federal Government is set to launch a new education curriculum for primary schools on Thursday.

This revised curriculum, infused with moral values, seeks to address societal reorientation and regenerate Nigeria's social values, according to the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during the flag-off of teacher training and the launch of sensitisation materials on moral reorientation, organized by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Sununu emphasized that the updated curriculum will equip learners not only with academic skills but also with the ethical framework necessary to make positive contributions to society.

"The revised curriculum, to be launched at the National Council of Education (NCE) meeting, has been designed to instill values that address our orientation needs and foster social regeneration. Our goal is to nurture a generation of learners who are not only academically competent but also emotionally intelligent, socially responsible, and morally upright," Dr. Sununu stated.

The Minister explained that the new approach aims to engage students in discussions about values and ethics, moving beyond traditional teaching methods.

He added that the Federal Government is committed to continuous investment in teacher development to ensure that educators are equipped with the necessary tools to meet the evolving needs of students.

Dr. Sununu also reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's focus on prioritizing education and teacher professional development.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, highlighted the importance of the new programme in guiding teachers to instill moral values in learners. He expressed confidence that this initiative would shape responsible citizens and address the learning crisis in the country.

"Our hope is to infuse values within our education system so that growing children can embrace them and respond to the needs of their fellow citizens and the nation," Dr. Bobboyi said, stressing that the revised curriculum will play a key role in achieving this goal.

The launch of this curriculum marks a pivotal step in Nigeria's educational reform, aiming to create a more holistic and value-driven learning environment for the nation's youth.

