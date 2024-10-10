Peter Obi, Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has called for calm and unity among party members after Julius Abure was reinstated as the National Chairman

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has called for calm and urged party members to stay united, following the reinstatement of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Obi in a statement shared via his social media X handle, emphasized that the journey to building a better Nigeria will not be without obstacles.

Peter Obi sends message to Nigerians after Federal High Court's reinstatement of Julius Abure as National Chairman

Legit.ng recalls that the Federal High Court, Abuja division, on Tuesday, October 8, declared the Labour Party (LP) 2024 national convention valid and compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Julius Abure's led executive.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, the High Court further compelled INEC, to grant due recognition and all privileges to the Labour Party's National Working Committee as led by Barrister Julius Abure.

Obi calls for unity amongst LP members

Speaking after a meeting with Abia state Governor, Alex Otti and other Labour Party leaders, Obi highlighted the importance of unity in the face of internal challenges, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“Yesterday, Governor Alex Otti and I, along with the Caretaker Chairman and Secretary of the Labour Party, convened to discuss and review recent developments, including the judgment delivered by an Abuja High Court on the same day.”

Obi reassured party members that ongoing consultations and discussions would help the party emerge stronger.

He added:

“I urge all members of the Labour Party to remain calm and patient as we continue to engage in discussions and consultations.

"Our goal is to emerge stronger and more unified, standing together as one united front,” Obi said, stressing that party unity is crucial for tackling Nigeria's pressing issues.

Obi made it clear that the Labour Party's mission to drive change in Nigeria remains intact.

He warned against allowing the leadership issues to distract from the party’s core mission of improving the lives of Nigerians.

“We must not allow this to divert us from addressing the pressing issues affecting our people today.

“We have always known that the task of creating a new Nigeria that is possible will not come without challenges.”

