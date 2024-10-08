A junior Secondary School Three science textbook has been heavily condemned over its contain on abortion

Principals and parents said they do not support the material, don't want it, and should be removed from the schools

The National President of ANCOPPS, Musa Ibrahim, said the contain of the book is not part of the Nigerian curriculum

FCT, Abuja - All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Public Schools (ANCOPPS) and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) a Junior Secondary School Three science textbook is not part of the Nigerian curriculum.

The book detail the process, types, and reasons for abortion, as well as family planning.

The National President of ANCOPPS, Musa Ibrahim, the contents of the book is highly offensive Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

They lamented that the book contained a chapter that covered the different types of abortion and how to use family planning to prevent it, The Punch reports.

The ANCOPPS national president, Musa Ibrahim, said the content is highly offensive, and school principals have already been instructed to take action.

“We have set machinery in motion to ensure that any such books brought into schools will be seized immediately. We have liaised with the Ministry of Education to obtain copies for analysis, and we intend to use this as a point of advocacy with the ministry. We find the contents highly offensive, and school principals have already been instructed to take action.

“The information in the book is not part of our curriculum. We teach topics like reproduction and a bit of sexuality in JS three and SS one, but the aim is to ensure that students understand they should not endorse such behaviour. These topics are not meant for JSS 1 students, as they are not included in the curriculum”

Ibrahim disclosed that made ANCOPPS has made it clear that it does not want it, and they should remove it.

Speaking on steps taken by the association, he said:

“They labeled it as ‘sex education’ or ‘sexuality education,’ but we made it clear that we do not want it, and they should remove it. In the SS classes, reproduction is taught solely for examination purposes, as the students are semi-adults. ANCOPPS does not support this material, and we are taking steps to ensure it is confiscated.”

Nigeria tops ranking on search for abortion pills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a new survey ranked Nigeria number one among the countries that search for abortion pills online.

After Nigeria comes Ghana despite ban on abortion in both countries. The abortion pill mostly search for online is Misoprostol.

