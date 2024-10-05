The Nigerian government, under President Bola Tinubu, has launched a contactless biometric capture system to simplify passport applications,al offices.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government, under President Bola Tinubu, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the passport application process, introducing a contactless biometric capture system to streamline the experience for citizens.

FG unevils contactless passport processing

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announces major change in issuance of passport

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the launch of a new contactless passport processing app that will allow eligible Nigerians to apply for and receive their passports without visiting passport offices, Vanguard reported.

This initiative, which is part of the federal government's broader efforts to simplify the passport application process, will apply to Nigerians aged 18 and above, as well as those seeking to renew expired passports.

However, he clarified that first-time applicants would still need to visit passport offices for biometric registration.

FG speaks on collaboration, centralized production of passports

The contactless passport project is a collaboration between two Nigerian firms, Irish Smart Technology and New World, which have been piloting the system for the past nine months, The Punch reported.

The app, designed to cover all requirements for passport issuance, promises to enhance the ease and transparency of the process.

Starting from April next year, passport production will be centralized within Nigeria.

This new measure is aimed at boosting efficiency and further streamlining the issuance process. Immigration attachés in foreign missions will no longer have the authority to approve visa issuance as part of these reforms.

