UNIMED school fees for all courses: comprehensive breakdown
Education

by  Naomi Karina 5 min read

University of Medical Science (UNIMED) Ondo State is a government-owned medical university founded in 2015. It is Africa's third specialised medical university. The institution recently announced its 2024/2025 school fees for all students. This detailed guide outlines the UNIMED school fees for all courses.

UNIMED logo (L) and student in a graduation cap (R)
UNIMED school fees are payable according to the faculty and level. Photo: @unimedondo on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

UNIMED is Nigeria's first specialised medical university accredited by the National Universities Commission. The institution of higher learning offers learners specialised medical knowledge through various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Prospective students should know the school fees to help them prepare better.

UNIMED school fees for all courses

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) offers 26 programmes, making it the university with the largest collection of health and medical courses. Different courses fall under faculties and are charged different fees, which you must pay to be admitted. To access the fee structure, visit the UNIMED online portal.

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science comprises different courses, each charging different fees for each level. The acceptance fee is 60,000 for all the courses under this faculty. Below are the different courses

Courses with Nextgen scholarship

Level100200300400500600
Indigene ()150,000150,000100,000180,000-
Non-indigene (₦)150,000150,000100,000240,000-

Computer Science and Health Informatics

Level100200300400500600
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000350,000350,000204,000-
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000400,000400,000226,000-

Science Lab Tech

Level100200300400500600
Indigene (₦)225,000350,000350,000350,000204,000-
Non-indigene (₦)275,000400,000400,000400,000226,000-

School of Public Health

The faculty of Public Health has various courses, including Environmental Health Science and Community Health Science. The acceptance fee paid is 80,000. Here is a breakdown of the fees payable per course.

Environmental Health Science

Level100200300400500600
Indigene (₦)150,000150,000100,000350,000320,250-
Non-indigene (₦)150,000150,000100,000400,000354,750-

Community Health Science

Level100200300400500600
Indigene (₦)150,000150,000350,000350,000270,250-
Non-indigene (₦)150,000150,000400,000400,000304,750-

Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation

The faculty offers five courses: Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech and Language Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Physiotherapy. The acceptance fee is 80,000.

Occupational Therapy

Level100200
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000

Audiology

Level100200
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000

Speech & Language Therapy

Level100200
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000

Prosthetic & Orthotics

Level100200300400500
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000500,000500,000527,250
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000750,000750,000584,750

Physiotherapy/Doctor of Physiotherapy

Level100200300400500
Indigene (₦)900,000 900,000 900,000 900,000527,250
Non-indigene (₦)1,200,0001,200,0001,200,0001,200,000584,750

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The School of Allied Health Sciences offers several marketable courses, including Radiography, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Complementary & Alternative Medicine, Health Care Admin & Hospital Management, and Health Information Management. The acceptance fee is 80,000.

Radiography and Human Nutrition & Dietetics

Level100200300400500
Indigene500,000500,000500,000500,000550,000
Non-indigene750,000750,000750,000750,000800,000

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Level100200300400500
Indigene (₦)900,000900,000900,000900,000527,250
Non-indigene (₦)1,200,0001,200,0001,200,0001,200,000584,750

Complementary & Alternative Medicine and Health Care Admin & Hospital Management

Level100200
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000

Health Information Management

Level100200
Indigene (₦)225,000225,000
Non-indigene (₦)275,000275,000

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

A student reading a book in a library
UNIMED offers courses at affordable rates with flexible payment plans. Photo: pexels.com, @tima-miroshnichenko
Source: UGC

Under this faculty, you can study three science courses: Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology. Their costs are as follows.

Level100200300400
Indigene (₦)350,000350,000350,000350,000
Non-indigene (₦)400,000400,000400,000400,000

Faculty of Pharmacy

Level100
Indigene (₦)1,100,000
Non-indigene (₦)1,500,000

Note: This faculty also charges an ₦80,000 acceptance fee.

Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Faculty of Dental Sciences

Level100200300400500600
Indigene (₦)1,683,5001,683,5001,320,0001,320,000546,250505,000
Non-indigene (₦)2,245,0002,245,0002,245,0002,245,000603,750570,000

The acceptance fee is 80,000 for courses under this faculty.

Faculty of Dental Sciences

Level100200
Indigene350,000350,000
Non-indigene400,000400,000

This faculty has two courses, Dental Therapy and Dental Technology. The acceptance fee is 80,000.

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Besides the 80,000 acceptance fee, students are required to pay the following.

Level100200
Indigene (₦)225,000225,000
Non-indigene (₦)275,000275,000

Faculty of Nursing Sciences

Level100200300400500
Indigene (₦)900,000900,000900,000900,000527,250
Non-indigene (₦)1,200,0001,200,0001,200,0001,200,000584,750

This faculty offers a nursing program that allows students to compete in the nursing profession. An acceptance fee of 80,000 is applicable.

What are the courses offered at Unimed Ondo State?

A man wearing protective gear and mask in a lab
UNIMED school specialises in medical science courses. Photo: pexels.com, @artempodrez
Source: UGC

UNIMED offers some of the best courses in the health sector. Below are is a summary of the courses offered at the university:

  • Pharmacy
  • Nursing
  • Dental Therapy
  • Science Lab Tech
  • Computer Science and Health Informatics
  • Dental Technology
  • Anatomy
  • Biochemistry
  • Physiology
  • Health Information Management
  • Complementary & Alternative Medicine
  • Health Care Admin & Hospital Management
  • Medical Laboratory Sciences
  • Radiography and Human Nutrition & Dietetics
  • Physiotherapy/Doctor of Physiotherapy
  • Prosthetic & Orthotics
  • Speech & Language Therapy
  • Audiology
  • Occupational Therapy
  • Community Health Science
  • Environmental Health Science

Is UNIMED a private school?

The institute of higher learning is not a private school. It is a government-owned institution that was established in 2025.

How much are the fees for Ondo Medical University?

Ondo medical school fees range between ₦225,000 and ₦2,245,000. There is an acceptance fee that ranges between ₦60,000 and ₦100,000. Fees are payable according to the course, which is divided into indigene and non-indigene students. The fee also varies according to the level of study, which is categorised from 100 to 600.

What rank is UNIMED in Nigeria?

In 2021, the state-owned university was ranked third among the best-specialised universities and fourth among the best state-owned universities. It was also ranked 19th among the best overall universities in Nigeria.

The University of Medical Science (UNIMED) is a public university in Ondo State. The institution specialises in medical courses. UNIMED school fees vary according to the course and level of study. The above is a detailed breakdown of all the courses and fees payable.

Legit.ng published an article about OAUSTECH's full list of courses. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) is a government-owned university located in Ondo State. It was established in 2008 and has become one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria.

OAUSTECH offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses specialising in science and technology. These courses are competitive and applicable in a world where science and technology are evolving rapidly. Uncover all the OAUSTECH courses and their requirements in the article.

Source: Legit.ng

