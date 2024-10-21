UNIMED school fees for all courses: comprehensive breakdown
University of Medical Science (UNIMED) Ondo State is a government-owned medical university founded in 2015. It is Africa's third specialised medical university. The institution recently announced its 2024/2025 school fees for all students. This detailed guide outlines the UNIMED school fees for all courses.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- UNIMED school fees for all courses
- Faculty of Science
- School of Public Health
- Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation
- Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Faculty of Pharmacy
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Faculty of Dental Sciences
- Faculty of Dental Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Nursing Sciences
- What are the courses offered at Unimed Ondo State?
- Is UNIMED a private school?
- How much are the fees for Ondo Medical University?
- What rank is UNIMED in Nigeria?
UNIMED is Nigeria's first specialised medical university accredited by the National Universities Commission. The institution of higher learning offers learners specialised medical knowledge through various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Prospective students should know the school fees to help them prepare better.
UNIMED school fees for all courses
The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) offers 26 programmes, making it the university with the largest collection of health and medical courses. Different courses fall under faculties and are charged different fees, which you must pay to be admitted. To access the fee structure, visit the UNIMED online portal.
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science comprises different courses, each charging different fees for each level. The acceptance fee is 60,000 for all the courses under this faculty. Below are the different courses
Courses with Nextgen scholarship
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|600
|Indigene (₦)
|150,000
|150,000
|100,000
|180,000
|-
|Non-indigene (₦)
|150,000
|150,000
|100,000
|240,000
|-
Computer Science and Health Informatics
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|600
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|350,000
|350,000
|204,000
|-
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|226,000
|-
Science Lab Tech
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|600
|Indigene (₦)
|225,000
|350,000
|350,000
|350,000
|204,000
|-
|Non-indigene (₦)
|275,000
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|226,000
|-
School of Public Health
The faculty of Public Health has various courses, including Environmental Health Science and Community Health Science. The acceptance fee paid is 80,000. Here is a breakdown of the fees payable per course.
Environmental Health Science
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|600
|Indigene (₦)
|150,000
|150,000
|100,000
|350,000
|320,250
|-
|Non-indigene (₦)
|150,000
|150,000
|100,000
|400,000
|354,750
|-
Community Health Science
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|600
|Indigene (₦)
|150,000
|150,000
|350,000
|350,000
|270,250
|-
|Non-indigene (₦)
|150,000
|150,000
|400,000
|400,000
|304,750
|-
Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation
The faculty offers five courses: Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech and Language Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Physiotherapy. The acceptance fee is 80,000.
Occupational Therapy
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
Audiology
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
Speech & Language Therapy
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
Prosthetic & Orthotics
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|500,000
|500,000
|527,250
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
|750,000
|750,000
|584,750
Physiotherapy/Doctor of Physiotherapy
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|Indigene (₦)
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|527,250
|Non-indigene (₦)
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|584,750
Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
The School of Allied Health Sciences offers several marketable courses, including Radiography, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Complementary & Alternative Medicine, Health Care Admin & Hospital Management, and Health Information Management. The acceptance fee is 80,000.
Radiography and Human Nutrition & Dietetics
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|Indigene
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|550,000
|Non-indigene
|750,000
|750,000
|750,000
|750,000
|800,000
Medical Laboratory Sciences
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|Indigene (₦)
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|527,250
|Non-indigene (₦)
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|584,750
Complementary & Alternative Medicine and Health Care Admin & Hospital Management
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
Health Information Management
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene (₦)
|225,000
|225,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|275,000
|275,000
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
Under this faculty, you can study three science courses: Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology. Their costs are as follows.
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|Indigene (₦)
|350,000
|350,000
|350,000
|350,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
Faculty of Pharmacy
|Level
|100
|Indigene (₦)
|1,100,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|1,500,000
Note: This faculty also charges an ₦80,000 acceptance fee.
Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Faculty of Dental Sciences
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|600
|Indigene (₦)
|1,683,500
|1,683,500
|1,320,000
|1,320,000
|546,250
|505,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|2,245,000
|2,245,000
|2,245,000
|2,245,000
|603,750
|570,000
The acceptance fee is 80,000 for courses under this faculty.
Faculty of Dental Sciences
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene
|350,000
|350,000
|Non-indigene
|400,000
|400,000
This faculty has two courses, Dental Therapy and Dental Technology. The acceptance fee is 80,000.
Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
Besides the 80,000 acceptance fee, students are required to pay the following.
|Level
|100
|200
|Indigene (₦)
|225,000
|225,000
|Non-indigene (₦)
|275,000
|275,000
Faculty of Nursing Sciences
|Level
|100
|200
|300
|400
|500
|Indigene (₦)
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|527,250
|Non-indigene (₦)
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|1,200,000
|584,750
This faculty offers a nursing program that allows students to compete in the nursing profession. An acceptance fee of 80,000 is applicable.
What are the courses offered at Unimed Ondo State?
UNIMED offers some of the best courses in the health sector. Below are is a summary of the courses offered at the university:
- Pharmacy
- Nursing
- Dental Therapy
- Science Lab Tech
- Computer Science and Health Informatics
- Dental Technology
- Anatomy
- Biochemistry
- Physiology
- Health Information Management
- Complementary & Alternative Medicine
- Health Care Admin & Hospital Management
- Medical Laboratory Sciences
- Radiography and Human Nutrition & Dietetics
- Physiotherapy/Doctor of Physiotherapy
- Prosthetic & Orthotics
- Speech & Language Therapy
- Audiology
- Occupational Therapy
- Community Health Science
- Environmental Health Science
Is UNIMED a private school?
The institute of higher learning is not a private school. It is a government-owned institution that was established in 2025.
How much are the fees for Ondo Medical University?
Ondo medical school fees range between ₦225,000 and ₦2,245,000. There is an acceptance fee that ranges between ₦60,000 and ₦100,000. Fees are payable according to the course, which is divided into indigene and non-indigene students. The fee also varies according to the level of study, which is categorised from 100 to 600.
What rank is UNIMED in Nigeria?
In 2021, the state-owned university was ranked third among the best-specialised universities and fourth among the best state-owned universities. It was also ranked 19th among the best overall universities in Nigeria.
The University of Medical Science (UNIMED) is a public university in Ondo State. The institution specialises in medical courses. UNIMED school fees vary according to the course and level of study. The above is a detailed breakdown of all the courses and fees payable.
Source: Legit.ng
