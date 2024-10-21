UNIMED school fees for all courses: comprehensive breakdown

University of Medical Science (UNIMED) Ondo State is a government-owned medical university founded in 2015. It is Africa's third specialised medical university. The institution recently announced its 2024/2025 school fees for all students. This detailed guide outlines the UNIMED school fees for all courses.

UNIMED is Nigeria's first specialised medical university accredited by the National Universities Commission. The institution of higher learning offers learners specialised medical knowledge through various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Prospective students should know the school fees to help them prepare better.

UNIMED school fees for all courses

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) offers 26 programmes, making it the university with the largest collection of health and medical courses. Different courses fall under faculties and are charged different fees, which you must pay to be admitted. To access the fee structure, visit the UNIMED online portal.

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science comprises different courses, each charging different fees for each level. The acceptance fee is 60,000 for all the courses under this faculty. Below are the different courses

Courses with Nextgen scholarship

Level 100 200 300 400 500 600 Indigene (₦) 150,000 150,000 100,000 180,000 - Non-indigene (₦) 150,000 150,000 100,000 240,000 -

Computer Science and Health Informatics

Level 100 200 300 400 500 600 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 350,000 350,000 204,000 - Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000 400,000 400,000 226,000 -

Science Lab Tech

Level 100 200 300 400 500 600 Indigene (₦) 225,000 350,000 350,000 350,000 204,000 - Non-indigene (₦) 275,000 400,000 400,000 400,000 226,000 -

School of Public Health

The faculty of Public Health has various courses, including Environmental Health Science and Community Health Science. The acceptance fee paid is 80,000. Here is a breakdown of the fees payable per course.

Environmental Health Science

Level 100 200 300 400 500 600 Indigene (₦) 150,000 150,000 100,000 350,000 320,250 - Non-indigene (₦) 150,000 150,000 100,000 400,000 354,750 -

Community Health Science

Level 100 200 300 400 500 600 Indigene (₦) 150,000 150,000 350,000 350,000 270,250 - Non-indigene (₦) 150,000 150,000 400,000 400,000 304,750 -

Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation

The faculty offers five courses: Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech and Language Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Physiotherapy. The acceptance fee is 80,000.

Occupational Therapy

Level 100 200 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000

Audiology

Level 100 200 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000

Speech & Language Therapy

Level 100 200 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000

Prosthetic & Orthotics

Level 100 200 300 400 500 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 500,000 500,000 527,250 Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000 750,000 750,000 584,750

Physiotherapy/Doctor of Physiotherapy

Level 100 200 300 400 500 Indigene (₦) 900,000 900,000 900,000 900,000 527,250 Non-indigene (₦) 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 584,750

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The School of Allied Health Sciences offers several marketable courses, including Radiography, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Complementary & Alternative Medicine, Health Care Admin & Hospital Management, and Health Information Management. The acceptance fee is 80,000.

Radiography and Human Nutrition & Dietetics

Level 100 200 300 400 500 Indigene 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 550,000 Non-indigene 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 800,000

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Level 100 200 300 400 500 Indigene (₦) 900,000 900,000 900,000 900,000 527,250 Non-indigene (₦) 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 584,750

Complementary & Alternative Medicine and Health Care Admin & Hospital Management

Level 100 200 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000

Health Information Management

Level 100 200 Indigene (₦) 225,000 225,000 Non-indigene (₦) 275,000 275,000

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Under this faculty, you can study three science courses: Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology. Their costs are as follows.

Level 100 200 300 400 Indigene (₦) 350,000 350,000 350,000 350,000 Non-indigene (₦) 400,000 400,000 400,000 400,000

Faculty of Pharmacy

Level 100 Indigene (₦) 1,100,000 Non-indigene (₦) 1,500,000

Note: This faculty also charges an ₦80,000 acceptance fee.

Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Faculty of Dental Sciences

Level 100 200 300 400 500 600 Indigene (₦) 1,683,500 1,683,500 1,320,000 1,320,000 546,250 505,000 Non-indigene (₦) 2,245,000 2,245,000 2,245,000 2,245,000 603,750 570,000

The acceptance fee is 80,000 for courses under this faculty.

Faculty of Dental Sciences

Level 100 200 Indigene 350,000 350,000 Non-indigene 400,000 400,000

This faculty has two courses, Dental Therapy and Dental Technology. The acceptance fee is 80,000.

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Besides the 80,000 acceptance fee, students are required to pay the following.

Level 100 200 Indigene (₦) 225,000 225,000 Non-indigene (₦) 275,000 275,000

Faculty of Nursing Sciences

Level 100 200 300 400 500 Indigene (₦) 900,000 900,000 900,000 900,000 527,250 Non-indigene (₦) 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 584,750

This faculty offers a nursing program that allows students to compete in the nursing profession. An acceptance fee of 80,000 is applicable.

What are the courses offered at Unimed Ondo State?

UNIMED offers some of the best courses in the health sector. Below are is a summary of the courses offered at the university:

Pharmacy

Nursing

Dental Therapy

Science Lab Tech

Computer Science and Health Informatics

Dental Technology

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Physiology

Health Information Management

Complementary & Alternative Medicine

Health Care Admin & Hospital Management

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Radiography and Human Nutrition & Dietetics

Physiotherapy/Doctor of Physiotherapy

Prosthetic & Orthotics

Speech & Language Therapy

Audiology

Occupational Therapy

Community Health Science

Environmental Health Science

Is UNIMED a private school?

The institute of higher learning is not a private school. It is a government-owned institution that was established in 2025.

How much are the fees for Ondo Medical University?

Ondo medical school fees range between ₦225,000 and ₦2,245,000. There is an acceptance fee that ranges between ₦60,000 and ₦100,000. Fees are payable according to the course, which is divided into indigene and non-indigene students. The fee also varies according to the level of study, which is categorised from 100 to 600.

What rank is UNIMED in Nigeria?

In 2021, the state-owned university was ranked third among the best-specialised universities and fourth among the best state-owned universities. It was also ranked 19th among the best overall universities in Nigeria.

The University of Medical Science (UNIMED) is a public university in Ondo State. The institution specialises in medical courses. UNIMED school fees vary according to the course and level of study. The above is a detailed breakdown of all the courses and fees payable.

