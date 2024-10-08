The University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo state, has sent an important message to UTME candidates seeking admission into the premier university

The federal government-owned university released cut-off points for the 2024/2025 admission exercise

The breakdown for the 2024/2025 admission cut-off marks shows that there are three categories

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo state, has released cut-off marks for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates seeking admission into the premier university for the 2024/2025 admission exercise.

The university registrar, Ganiu Saliu, announced the breakdown for the 2024/2025 admission cut-off marks.

It is gathered that the cut-off mark is obtained by calculating the candidates’ UTME score, post-UTME score, and their senior secondary school examination (SCCE)results.

University of Ibadan releases cut-off marks

According to Premium Times, the University of Ibadan cut-off marks vary according to the course of study.

Another factor that determines the cut-off marks is the catchment area of the candidates and those from Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

Candidates from ELDS and those from the catchment area have slightly lower cut-off points.

Below are some of the courses and their cut-off points.

Course of study Merit Catchment ELDS Medical Laboratory Science 65 65 58.75 Medicine and Surgery 78.125 78.125 76.25 Nursing Science 71.875 71.875 63.37 Economics 58.5 58.5 52.37 Accounting 65.25 65.25 59.5 Banking and Finance 52 52 52 Communication and Language Arts 61.875 61.875 58

Agric. Economics 50.375 50.375 50.375 History 50 50 50 English 57.125 57.125 55.25 Marketing and Consumer Studies 51.75 51.75 51.75 Physiotherapy 60.375 60.375 54.25 Theatre Arts 55.75 55.75 53.125 Dentistry 69.125 69.125 63.62

UTME: University of Ibadan distance learning centre

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UI said 2024 UTME candidates who scored less than 200 and those who didn't sit for the examination can gain admission into the premier university,

The director of the Distance Learning Centre, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, said its open distance e-learning is open to all,

Omobowale said UI ODeL is very affordable and flexible, with students paying only N50,000 to register and to the balance before the exams

