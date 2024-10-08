University of Ibadan Releases Cut-Off Marks For 2024/25 Admission Exercise
- The University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo state, has sent an important message to UTME candidates seeking admission into the premier university
- The federal government-owned university released cut-off points for the 2024/2025 admission exercise
- The breakdown for the 2024/2025 admission cut-off marks shows that there are three categories
Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo state, has released cut-off marks for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates seeking admission into the premier university for the 2024/2025 admission exercise.
The university registrar, Ganiu Saliu, announced the breakdown for the 2024/2025 admission cut-off marks.
It is gathered that the cut-off mark is obtained by calculating the candidates’ UTME score, post-UTME score, and their senior secondary school examination (SCCE)results.
University of Ibadan releases cut-off marks
According to Premium Times, the University of Ibadan cut-off marks vary according to the course of study.
Another factor that determines the cut-off marks is the catchment area of the candidates and those from Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).
Candidates from ELDS and those from the catchment area have slightly lower cut-off points.
Below are some of the courses and their cut-off points.
|Course of study
|Merit
|Catchment
|ELDS
|Medical Laboratory Science
|65
|65
|58.75
|Medicine and Surgery
|78.125
|78.125
|76.25
|Nursing Science
|71.875
|71.875
|63.37
|Economics
|58.5
|58.5
|52.37
|Accounting
|65.25
|65.25
|59.5
|Banking and Finance
|52
|52
|52
|Communication and Language Arts
|61.875
|61.875
|58
|Agric. Economics
|50.375
|50.375
|50.375
|History
|50
|50
|50
|English
|57.125
|57.125
|55.25
|Marketing and Consumer Studies
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|Physiotherapy
|60.375
|60.375
|54.25
|Theatre Arts
|55.75
|55.75
|53.125
|Dentistry
|69.125
|69.125
|63.62
UTME: University of Ibadan distance learning centre
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UI said 2024 UTME candidates who scored less than 200 and those who didn't sit for the examination can gain admission into the premier university,
The director of the Distance Learning Centre, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, said its open distance e-learning is open to all,
Omobowale said UI ODeL is very affordable and flexible, with students paying only N50,000 to register and to the balance before the exams
