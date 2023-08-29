List of New Courses, Departments in Nigerian Universities as FG Introduces New Curriculum
The newly introduced curriculum known as the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) will commence in September 2023.
The National Universities Commission (NUC) unveiled the new curriculum in 2022 to replace the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) which had been in use since 2007, BusinessDay reported.
The CCMAS was designed to make Nigerian university education more responsive to the needs of society and reflect the 21st Century realities, in the existing and new disciplines and programmes.
List of new courses, and departments in Nigerian Universities
A journalist, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, shared a series of tweets via her page @DeborahToluwase, concerning the new courses and departments
Faculty of Agriculture
1. Agribusiness
2. Agricultural Science (5-year option)
3. Agricultural Economics
4. Agricultural Extension Agricultural Extension
5. Animal Science
6. Crop Science
7. Family and Consumer Sciences
8. Fisheries and Aquaculture
9. Food Science and Technology
10. Forest Resources and Wildlife Management
11. Horticulture and Landscape Management
12. Soil Science B.Sc. Soil Science
13. Water Resources Management and Agro-meteorology
Faculty of Computing
Department of Cybersecurity
Department of Software Engineering
Department of Data Science
Department of Information and Communications Technology
Department of Information Technology
Department of Information System
Department of Computer Science
Faculty of Administration and Management
Department of Accounting
Department of Actuarial Science
Department of Aviation Management
Department of Finance
Department of Business Administration
Department of Business Information Technology
Department of Co-operative and Rural Development
Department of Employment and Human Resource Management
Department of Entrepreneurship
Department of Hospitality and Tourism
Department of Information Resource
Department of Insurance
Department of Local Government and Development
Department of Logistics and Supply Chain
Department of Marketing
Department of Office and Information Management
Department Petroleum Information Management
Department Procurement Management
Department of Project Management
Department of Public Administration
Department of Security and Investment
Department of Taxation
Department of Transport Management
Faculty of arts and humanities
B.A Folklore
B.A Film production
B.A African Languages and Literature Efik
B.A African Languages and Literature Hausa
B.A African Languages and Literature Ibibio
B.A African Languages and Literature Igbo
B.A African Languages and Literature Yoruba
B.A African Traditional Religion
B.A Arabic
B.A Archaeology
B.A Chinese language
B.A Christian Religious Studies
B.A Christian Theology
B.A Classics
B.A English Language and Literature in English
B.A history and diplomatic studies
B.A History
B.A Islamic Studies
B.A Linguistics
B.A Modern European Languages French
B.A Modern European Languages German
B.A Modern European Languages German
B.A Modern European Languages Russia
B.A Music
B.A Philosophy
B.A Religious Studies
B.A Theatre Arts
Faculty of engineering
1 Aerospace Engineering
2 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
3 Automotive Engineering
4 Biomedical Engineering
5 Chemical Engineering
6 Civil Engineering
7 Computer Engineering
8 Electrical Engineering
9 Electrical and Electronic Engineering
10 Electronic Engineering
11 Environmental Engineering
12 Food Science and Engineering/Technology
13 Industrial and Production Engineering
14 Information and Communication Engineering
15 Marine Engineering
16 Materials and Metallurgical Engineering
17 Mechanical Engineering
18 Mechatronics Engineering
19 Metallurgical Engineering
20 Mining Engineering
21 Natural Gas Engineering
22 Petrochemical Engineering
23 Petroleum Engineering
24 Petroleum and Gas Engineering
25 Structural Engineering
26 Systems Engineering
27 Telecommunications Engineering
28 Water Resources Engineering
29 Wood Products Engineering
FACULTY OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Nursing, pharma no longer under Basic medical sciences
1. Audiology - B.AUD
2. Complementary and Alternative Medicine
3. Dental Technology
4. Dental Therapy
5. Environmental Health Science
6. Health Care Administration and Hospital Management
7. Health Information Management
8. Information Technology and Heath informatics
9. Medical Laboratory Science
10. Nursing Sciences
11. Human Nutrition and Dietetics
12. Occupational Therapy
13. Optometry O.D
14. Pharmacology
15. Physiotherapy
16. Prosthetics and Orthotics
17. Public Health
18. Radiography
19. Speech-Language Therapy
Faculty of communication and media studies
BSC Strategic communications
BSC Advertising
BSC Broadcasting
BSC Development Communications Studies
BSC Film and multimedia
BSC Information and media studies
BSC Journalism and media studies
BSC Mass communications
BSC Public Relations
List of approved open universities in Nigeria
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the acting executive secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC), Chris J Maiyaki, has disclosed the number of open universities that have been approved to operate in Nigeria.
Maiyaki said out of the 260 approved universities in Nigeria, five are open universities.
