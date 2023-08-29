The newly introduced curriculum known as the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) will commence in September 2023.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) unveiled the new curriculum in 2022 to replace the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) which had been in use since 2007, BusinessDay reported.

The CCMAS was designed to make Nigerian university education more responsive to the needs of society and reflect the 21st Century realities, in the existing and new disciplines and programmes.

List of new courses, and departments in Nigerian Universities

A journalist, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, shared a series of tweets via her page @DeborahToluwase, concerning the new courses and departments

Faculty of Agriculture

1. Agribusiness

2. Agricultural Science (5-year option)

3. Agricultural Economics

4. Agricultural Extension Agricultural Extension

5. Animal Science

6. Crop Science

7. Family and Consumer Sciences

8. Fisheries and Aquaculture

9. Food Science and Technology

10. Forest Resources and Wildlife Management

11. Horticulture and Landscape Management

12. Soil Science B.Sc. Soil Science

13. Water Resources Management and Agro-meteorology

Faculty of Computing

Department of Cybersecurity

Department of Software Engineering

Department of Data Science

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Department of Information Technology

Department of Information System

Department of Computer Science

Faculty of Administration and Management

Department of Accounting

Department of Actuarial Science

Department of Aviation Management

Department of Finance

Department of Business Administration

Department of Business Information Technology

Department of Co-operative and Rural Development

Department of Employment and Human Resource Management

Department of Entrepreneurship

Department of Hospitality and Tourism

Department of Information Resource

Department of Insurance

Department of Local Government and Development

Department of Logistics and Supply Chain

Department of Marketing

Department of Office and Information Management

Department Petroleum Information Management

Department Procurement Management

Department of Project Management

Department of Public Administration

Department of Security and Investment

Department of Taxation

Department of Transport Management

Faculty of arts and humanities

B.A Folklore

B.A Film production

B.A African Languages and Literature Efik

B.A African Languages and Literature Hausa

B.A African Languages and Literature Ibibio

B.A African Languages and Literature Igbo

B.A African Languages and Literature Yoruba

B.A African Traditional Religion

B.A Arabic

B.A Archaeology

B.A Chinese language

B.A Christian Religious Studies

B.A Christian Theology

B.A Classics

B.A English Language and Literature in English

B.A history and diplomatic studies

B.A History

B.A Islamic Studies

B.A Linguistics

B.A Modern European Languages French

B.A Modern European Languages German

B.A Modern European Languages German

B.A Modern European Languages Russia

B.A Music

B.A Philosophy

B.A Religious Studies

B.A Theatre Arts

Faculty of engineering

1 Aerospace Engineering

2 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

3 Automotive Engineering

4 Biomedical Engineering

5 Chemical Engineering

6 Civil Engineering

7 Computer Engineering

8 Electrical Engineering

9 Electrical and Electronic Engineering

10 Electronic Engineering

11 Environmental Engineering

12 Food Science and Engineering/Technology

13 Industrial and Production Engineering

14 Information and Communication Engineering

15 Marine Engineering

16 Materials and Metallurgical Engineering

17 Mechanical Engineering

18 Mechatronics Engineering

19 Metallurgical Engineering

20 Mining Engineering

21 Natural Gas Engineering

22 Petrochemical Engineering

23 Petroleum Engineering

24 Petroleum and Gas Engineering

25 Structural Engineering

26 Systems Engineering

27 Telecommunications Engineering

28 Water Resources Engineering

29 Wood Products Engineering

FACULTY OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES

Nursing, pharma no longer under Basic medical sciences

1. Audiology - B.AUD

2. Complementary and Alternative Medicine

3. Dental Technology

4. Dental Therapy

5. Environmental Health Science

6. Health Care Administration and Hospital Management

7. Health Information Management

8. Information Technology and Heath informatics

9. Medical Laboratory Science

10. Nursing Sciences

11. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

12. Occupational Therapy

13. Optometry O.D

14. Pharmacology

15. Physiotherapy

16. Prosthetics and Orthotics

17. Public Health

18. Radiography

19. Speech-Language Therapy

Faculty of communication and media studies

BSC Strategic communications

BSC Advertising

BSC Broadcasting

BSC Development Communications Studies

BSC Film and multimedia

BSC Information and media studies

BSC Journalism and media studies

BSC Mass communications

BSC Public Relations

