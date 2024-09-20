Huda University Gusau courses, school fees, and cut-off mark

Huda University Gusau is the first accredited private university in Zamfara State. Its campus is located at Eastern Bypass, Sokoto Road, Gusau. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and moral development, the university has quickly become a sought-after destination for students. Explore Huda University Gusau courses, school fees, and the cut-off mark to make an informed decision as you plan to join the higher learning institution.

Huda University Gusau was established in 2023 and has been accredited and licensed by NUC as a private university in Nigeria. The university offers a range of competitive and affordable courses, catering to all qualified students.

Huda University Gusau courses

The academic offerings at Huda University Gusau are designed to meet both local and international educational standards. The university offers many competitive courses across various faculties. Below is a breakdown of some of the core academic departments and Huda University Gusau courses:

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

B. Sc. Accounting

B. Sc. Taxation

B. Sc. Economics

B. Sc. Public Administration

B. Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Faculty of Science and Computing

B. Sc. Microbiology

B. Sc. Biochemistry

B. Sc. Petroleum Chemistry

B. Sc. Computer Science

B. Sc. Forensic Science

B. Sc. Cyber Security

B. Sc. Software Engineering

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

B. Nsc. Nursing

B. Sc. Public Health

B. Sc. Health Information Management

Huda University Gusau school fees

Before joining, it is important to be familiar with Huda University Gusau’s courses and fee structure. The fees vary depending on the program and level of study. Like many universities in Nigeria, the fee is divided into categories, such as tuition, accommodation, and other levies.

Course Tuition fee Other charges Total B.Sc. Accounting N415,500 N35,000 N450,500 B.Sc. Taxation N415,500 N35,000 N450,500 B.Sc. Economics N415,500 N35,000 N450,500 B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution N415,500 N35,000 N450,500 B.Sc. Public Administration N415,500 N35,000 N450,500 B.Sc. Microbiology N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Sc. Biochemistry N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Sc. Petroleum Chemistry N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Sc. Forensic Science N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Sc. Computer Science N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Sc. Cyber Security N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Sc. Software Engineering N460,500 N35,000 N495,500 B.Nsc. Nursing N680,500 N35,000 N715,500 B.Sc. Public Health N680,500 N35,000 N715,500 B.Sc. Health Information N680,500 N35,000 N715,500

Huda University Gusau cut-off mark

The Huda University Gusau cut-off mark is one of the most critical factors determining admission eligibility. The university sets its cut-off mark in alignment with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recommendations.

Huda University Gusau's general JAMB cut-off mark for most courses is set at 140. However, this may vary depending on the course and the number of applicants in a given year. For competitive courses like Computer Science, Business Administration, and Microbiology, the cut-off marks could be higher.

How to apply for Huda University Gusau

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to secure admission to the institution.

Visit the University portal. Click on 'Start New Application,' and read the application instructions carefully. Fill in your basic information and click on ' Register ' to create a new account username and password. Log in using your username and password, then click on “Generate Invoice” to receive your screening payment invoice. Print your invoice and take it to any bank branch nationwide to make payment. Alternatively, you can pay via Remita instant payment channels by clicking the “Pay Now” button on the invoice. After payment, log in again to the portal, confirm your payment, upload your passport, update your biodata, fill in your previous academic records, and upload your signature. Print your application acknowledgement slip and payment receipt for record purposes.

Huda University Gusau portal

The Huda University Gusau admission portal is user-friendly and easily accessible. It is used for admission applications, registration, and other academic services. Here is how to access the Huda University Gusau portal.

Go to the Huda University Gusau portal. If you are a new applicant, you will need to create an account. Existing users can log in with their credentials. Once logged in, you can apply for admission, check your , pay fees, and register for courses.

Where is Huda University Gusau located?

Huda University Gusau is located in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, Nigeria. It is situated along the Eastern Bypass, Sokoto Road, in the Gusau Local Government Area​.

How much are Huda University Gusau's school fees?

At Huda University Gusau, tuition fees are structured based on the course of study, with variations in the amount charged for each program. The total fees, which include tuition and various levies, range from N450,500 to N715,500. In addition, students need to pay an acceptance fee of N30,000.

Huda University Gusau is fast becoming a centre of academic excellence in Nigeria. The minimum cut-off marks for all courses are 140, except for Computer Science, Business Administration, and Microbiology, which are mostly likely to be higher. Its fees for most courses range from N450,500 to N715,500, with an additional acceptance fee of N30,000.

