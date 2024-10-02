The son of a pure water seller, Muslim Adewale, bagged an N500,000 scholarship for emerging as the candidate with the best May/June WASSCE results in Education District 6 in Lagos state

The 17-year-old graduate of Birch Freeman Senior High School achieved 6 As, including Mathematics, along with 1 B3 and 2 C4

The teenager, who scored 302 in 2024 UTME wants to study Computer Science at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Akoka

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state - A 17-year-old boy, Muslim Adewale, has been awarded a scholarship for having the best result in the 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the entire Education District 6 in Lagos state.

Adewale achieved 6 As, including Mathematics, along with 1 B3 and 2 C4 in the 2024 May/June WASSCE.

Adewale achieved 6 As, including Mathematics Photo credit: @olatunji_Godson

Source: Twitter

The teenager was awarded a scholarship prize of half a million naira by God’s Covenant Church of All Nations, Ikeja.

Adewale’s father, Mr. Rasheed, is a commercial bus driver, while his mother, Mrs. Rasheedat, sells pure water in front of their house.

Best WASSCE student scored 302 in UTME

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the science student graduated from Birch Freeman Senior High School in Surulere and also scored 302 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The teenager wants to study Computer Science at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Akoka.

The intelligent boy was presented with the award during the 2024 annual merit awards and honors on Monday, September 30.

The award ceremony was organized by Education District 6, Lagos State, for school administrators, teachers, other school staff, and students in the district, which comprises the Ikeja, Mushin, and Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Areas.

The excited teenager said that the scholarship money comes at a time as he is not of how his parents would raise his required fees if UNILAG offers him admission.

“But with this N500,000, my parents will be greatly relieved,”

Nigerian teenager bags $3.5m scholarships from Harvard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the second-best candidate in the 2023 UTME bagged scholarships in 14 foreign universities.

The scholarships secured by Oluwafemi Ositade are worth over $3.5 million from top-notch universities in the United States, Canada, and Qatar.

The 17-year-old obtained eight A’s and one B2 in the 2023 WASSCE and scored 358 in the 2023 UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng