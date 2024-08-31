Universities and other higher institutions in Nigeria must now unfailingly disclose all the candidates they admitted in each session

The tertiary institutions must make their disclosures to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

JAMB had announced that it will no longer condone admissions that do not comply with the CAPS framework

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and tertiary education in Nigeria and Africa.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will on Saturday, August 31, officially terminate the Condonement of Undisclosed Institutional Illegal Admissions (CUIIA).

According to JAMB, the CUIIA process which gives lifeline to unregistered candidates has been abused by higher institutions.

Observers have said that Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB has embarked on several reforms in the education sector. Photo credit: Jamb official

JAMB maintained that only its central admissions processing system (CAPS) is the authorised platform for admission.

Replying to an inquiry on Friday, August 30, JAMB wrote on its official X (formerlY Twitter) handle:

"@Vera_Anazods, Kindly visit any JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRC) to apply for CUIIA before the close of work tomorrow, 31st August, 2024 when the window period for all undisclosed admissions shall come to a close."

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB had given a one-month ultimatum for all tertiary institutions that illegally admitted students between 2017 and 2020 to duly register their enrollees.

JAMB had in 2017 introduced the CAPS where all tertiary institutions upload the admission status of candidates offered admission in the institutions.

With Professor Ishaq Oloyede as the boss of JAMB, CAPS has centralised and automated admission processes between candidates and their chosen tertiary institutions.

