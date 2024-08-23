JAMB-related admissions are usually based on the list submitted by schools of choice to the examination board's portal

There is the JAMB admission letter which is an official document issued to candidates who have been offered provisional admission into diverse Nigerian tertiary institutions

This document confirms a candidate’s admission and contains crucial information such as the course of study, the institution’s name, the duration of the course, and the candidate’s details

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said its admission letter can only be processed "once in a lifetime".

Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this on Thursday, August 22, while responding to an online inquiry.

JAMB admission letter portal

JAMB said via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"You should be aware that you can only process a JAMB admission letter once in a lifetime.

"Processing a retroactive letter of admission has nothing to do with getting a fresh admission."

The portal for JAMB's admission letter is https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/adminprinting.htm.

Why is JAMB admission letter important?

Legit.ng reports that the admission letter serves as proof of admission and is needed for registration and clearance at higher institutions.

The JAMB admission letter is essential as it is usually required if:

You need to be approved and deployed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). You need to complete your admission registration and clearance process. You need to successfully apply for a scholarship (some organisations ask for it). You need to further your education locally or overseas.

JAMB sends message to Polytechnic students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB confirmed the August deadline for national diploma (ND) students of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 sets to regularise if they do not possess its (JAMB's) admission letters.

It maintained that failure by the concerned students to regularise within the stipulated timeline will disqualify them from participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The body added that ND students who did not regularise will also be prohibited from applying for direct entry (DE) — a route that can get them admission to 200 level in the university.

