Global site navigation

Local editions

Top Educator Speaks as JAMB Uncovers 3000 Fake Graduates With Illegal Certificates
Education

Top Educator Speaks as JAMB Uncovers 3000 Fake Graduates With Illegal Certificates

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, a top educator in Lagos state, lamented that the issue of fake certificates was becoming widespread
  • JAMB had expressed concern over what it described as ‘fake graduates’ some Nigerian universities have produced in recent times
  • In an interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi alleged that members of staff of some higher institutions are complicit in the scourge of degree fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Sunday, August 11, said higher institution authorities "need to stop corrupting the innocent students".

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently disclosed that its quest to sanitise admissions into Nigeria's tertiary institutions has resulted in the discovery of 3,000 fake graduates and illegal certificates.

Read also

“This fake is a good fake”: Shehu Sani reacts to NYSC statement on paying corps members N70,000

Top educator speaks as JAMB uncovers 3000 Nigerian graduates with fake certificates
The Nigerian federal government has insisted that every Nigerian graduate must have a credible school certificate. Photo credit: Jamb official
Source: Facebook

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ogungbayi noted that due process is not usually followed in admission pursuits by some Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"To me, all the fake graduates should be interviewed, and all those staff that protected them into securing the admission without meeting up the admission should be prosecuted.
"If we fail to do so, the corrupt practices will continue, and JAMB will soon be compromised to cover themselves and for them to entrench the corrupt practices in all educational system in Nigeria particularly in the admission processes."

Read more JAMB-related articles

Read also

NYSC reacts to purported payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members

'3,000 fake graduates face prosecution', minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.

Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery, adding that the "fake’’ graduates were part-timers who illegally found their way into regular programmes.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: