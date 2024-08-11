Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, a top educator in Lagos state, lamented that the issue of fake certificates was becoming widespread

JAMB had expressed concern over what it described as ‘fake graduates’ some Nigerian universities have produced in recent times

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi alleged that members of staff of some higher institutions are complicit in the scourge of degree fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Sunday, August 11, said higher institution authorities "need to stop corrupting the innocent students".

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently disclosed that its quest to sanitise admissions into Nigeria's tertiary institutions has resulted in the discovery of 3,000 fake graduates and illegal certificates.

The Nigerian federal government has insisted that every Nigerian graduate must have a credible school certificate. Photo credit: Jamb official

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ogungbayi noted that due process is not usually followed in admission pursuits by some Nigerians.

He said:

"To me, all the fake graduates should be interviewed, and all those staff that protected them into securing the admission without meeting up the admission should be prosecuted.

"If we fail to do so, the corrupt practices will continue, and JAMB will soon be compromised to cover themselves and for them to entrench the corrupt practices in all educational system in Nigeria particularly in the admission processes."

Read more JAMB-related articles

'3,000 fake graduates face prosecution', minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.

Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery, adding that the "fake’’ graduates were part-timers who illegally found their way into regular programmes.

Source: Legit.ng