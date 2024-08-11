The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed how many times UTME can change their choice of tertiary institution

The examination board said UTME candidates can change institutions as many times as possible

JAMB said candidates who are interested in changing institutions can do so as long as the target school portal is still open for the admission process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can change their choice of tertiary institution as many times as they want.

JAMB said the change of institution is open and available to UTME candidates as long as the institution portal is open for the admission process.

The Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ.

The board made this known while reacting to a UTME candidate's question on the change institution.

JAMB wrote:

“You can change institution for as many times as possible in as much as the target school portal is still open for the admission process for the year.”

Nigerians react as JAMB speaks on change of institution

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on how many times UTME candidates can change institutions

@FarihatN

I did change of institutions since last week Monday and I paid for the sch putme screening registration on Friday at a CBT center, he registered and he couldn’t login to the sch portal for print out, what do I do? Hope I won’t have problem or do I need to visit jamb office ?

@sanni_pete70360

@JAMBHQ Please I need help I have made payment for change of course/institute and it's showing that no payment was made. Please how can I contact support or log a ticket.

@mathmike10

@JAMBHQ I did change of institution on my phone and it is telling me I cannot use this service for registration after paying the necessary fee ? Please attend to this

@thekriizon

Please I done payment on jamb website for change of institution , but could not do it on web , so I had to go to a CBT center nearby , on reaching there they told me I had done a wrong payment , then I had to make another payment . Please can I get a refund ?

8086473078 opay

