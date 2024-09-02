JAMB uncovers 21 candidates with fake IJMB results recommended for 2023 admissions, with 12 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

The discovery was made possible due to post-registration certificate screening, involving five institutions

JAMB emphasizes the need for stringent verification processes to maintain the integrity of Nigeria's education sector

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered a significant case of academic fraud involving 21 candidates who presented fake Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) results for the 2023 admissions.

This revelation was detailed in a policy document seen by Legit.ng in Abuja.

JAMB uncovers 21 fake candidates. Photo credit: X/JAMB HQ

Source: Twitter

According to the document, 12 out of the 21 candidates were recommended by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

JAMB expressed its dismay at the audacity of these recommendations, which were made possible due to the certificate screening process being conducted after registration.

“JAMB discovered that 21 candidates who paraded fake IJMB results were recommended during the 2023 admission. They were not approved,” the document stated. “Twelve of the recommendations were by ABU, Zaria – what an audacious attitude. Recommendations were possible because certificate screening was done after registration. Five institutions were involved in the recommendations; JAMB insists that all certificates must have the signature of the Head of the institution (VC/Provost/Rector).”

In response to these findings, JAMB reiterated the necessity of stringent verification processes. In 2021, the board unveiled the Nigerian Post-Secondary Education Data System (NPEDS) verification platform to authenticate IJMB and Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) results.

JAMB uncovers 21 fake results

The ICPC, in a recent statement, emphasized the need to address these issues promptly to prevent further occurrences. JAMB, as the moderator of these examinations, has pledged to take appropriate action to curb such unacceptable practices.

“These proactive measures, as well as others that are in the pipeline, are to ensure that the gains recorded in the education sector, especially the examination sub-sector over the years, are not eroded by unscrupulous individuals who do not mean well for Nigeria,” JAMB stated in a bulletin.

The board's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the admissions process is clear, as it continues to implement measures to safeguard the credibility of academic qualifications in Nigeria.

JAMB issues final directives to CBT centres

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed owners of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to arrest parents found near their facilities during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, issued the directive during the final briefing of CBT centre owners.

Source: Legit.ng