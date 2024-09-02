JAMB Uncovers 21 Candidates with Fake IJMB Results in Admissions Scandal
- JAMB uncovers 21 candidates with fake IJMB results recommended for 2023 admissions, with 12 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
- The discovery was made possible due to post-registration certificate screening, involving five institutions
- JAMB emphasizes the need for stringent verification processes to maintain the integrity of Nigeria's education sector
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered a significant case of academic fraud involving 21 candidates who presented fake Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) results for the 2023 admissions.
This revelation was detailed in a policy document seen by Legit.ng in Abuja.
According to the document, 12 out of the 21 candidates were recommended by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
JAMB expressed its dismay at the audacity of these recommendations, which were made possible due to the certificate screening process being conducted after registration.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“JAMB discovered that 21 candidates who paraded fake IJMB results were recommended during the 2023 admission. They were not approved,” the document stated. “Twelve of the recommendations were by ABU, Zaria – what an audacious attitude. Recommendations were possible because certificate screening was done after registration. Five institutions were involved in the recommendations; JAMB insists that all certificates must have the signature of the Head of the institution (VC/Provost/Rector).”
In response to these findings, JAMB reiterated the necessity of stringent verification processes. In 2021, the board unveiled the Nigerian Post-Secondary Education Data System (NPEDS) verification platform to authenticate IJMB and Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) results.
JAMB uncovers 21 fake results
The ICPC, in a recent statement, emphasized the need to address these issues promptly to prevent further occurrences. JAMB, as the moderator of these examinations, has pledged to take appropriate action to curb such unacceptable practices.
“These proactive measures, as well as others that are in the pipeline, are to ensure that the gains recorded in the education sector, especially the examination sub-sector over the years, are not eroded by unscrupulous individuals who do not mean well for Nigeria,” JAMB stated in a bulletin.
The board's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the admissions process is clear, as it continues to implement measures to safeguard the credibility of academic qualifications in Nigeria.
JAMB issues final directives to CBT centres
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed owners of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to arrest parents found near their facilities during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, issued the directive during the final briefing of CBT centre owners.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.