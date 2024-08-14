JAMB urged certain ordinary national diploma (OND) students to apply for regularisation as soon as possible

Legit.ng understands that candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without official JAMB admission letters need to apply for the regularisation

The step is to standardise the students' current status in a higher institution with the admissions board

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed the August deadline for national diploma (ND) students of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 sets to regularise if they do not possess its (JAMB's) admission letters.

Legit.ng reports that ND (or OND) is a polytechnic certificate for a two-year course with which the holder can be offered admission into a higher national diploma (HND).

JAMB regularisation is a popular feature for students who want to pursue higher education. Photo credit: @deji_of_lagos

Source: Twitter

JAMB maintained that failure by the concerned students to regularise within the stipulated timeline will disqualify them from participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). ND students who did not regularise will also be prohibited from applying for direct entry (DE) — a route that can get them admission to 200 level in the university.

A social media user, @UsenHenry1, asked JAMB to verify the viral message on the imminent end of regularisation. The widely-circulated post reads:

END OF JAMB REGULARISATION

This is to inform you that, National Diploma Students of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 sets that JAMB has set the end of this month (AUGUST 2024) as the deadline for students in the above-mentioned sets who do not possess JAMB admission letter to regularise.

It is imperative to note that failure by the concerned Students to regularise within the stipulated timeline translates to NO NYSC, NO DIRECT ENTRY, NO EXEMPTION/EXCLUSION LETTER

Treat this as a matter of urgency if you are yet to do that. No matter the level you are right now if you belong to the above-mentioned set kindly go and do. Thank you.

Responding, JAMB wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The message is true. If you fall within this category of candidates, you are urged to make hay while the sun shines."

What is JAMB regularisation?

JAMB regularisation is the process of ensuring that the JAMB board validates candidates' current admission details with the school that offered admission to such candidates in their database. The aim is to either grant one gateway for securing admission or grant an admission letter/registration number.

The JAMB regularisation procedure is designed to regulate ND, HND, and NCE types of admission to the university and clear up the JAMB status of a prospective student.

Furthermore, the purpose is to ensure that JAMB has students' current admission details that tally with the record of the school that offered them admission.

Application for JAMB regularisation is also for students who do not have an admission letter from JAMB but were offered admission to tertiary institutions.

Read more JAMB-related news

JAMB boss vows to put an end to illegal admissions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a call went to all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to put an end to the conduct of illegal and irregular admissions.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, lamented that illegal admissions are fast becoming the norm on many campuses in the country.

Source: Legit.ng