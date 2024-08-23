Tertiary institutions in the country have been issued a deadline for the submission of the matriculation list

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said tertiary institutions are to submit their lists no later than three months after matriculation ceremonies

According to the statement, the measure is to prevent admission irregularities in the nation's tertiary institutions

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a deadline date to tertiary institutions in the country for the submission of the matriculation list.

Universities, polytechnics, and others are to submit their matriculation lists to the Federal Ministry of Education through JAMB no later than three months after matriculation ceremonies.

This was disclosed in a statement retweeted by JAMB via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ

According to the statement, the directive will ensure that only eligible students graduate and participate in the NYSC program.

It will also reinforce JAMB's measures to prevent admission irregularities in the nation's tertiary institutions.

