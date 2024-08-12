JAMB has told all tertiary institutions in Nigeria involved in irregular and illegal admissions to desist forthwith

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB expressed its determination to clamp down on all such erring institutions

JAMB frowned at some institutions allegedly facilitating illegal admissions in order to help some Nigerians participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - A call has gone to all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to put an end to the conduct of illegal and irregular admissions.

This is According to JAMB's latest bulletin released on Monday, August 12.

JAMB boss, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, appears determined to contribute to sanitising Nigeria's education sector. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

JAMB alleges irregularities

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) lamented that illegal admissions are fast becoming the norm on many campuses in the country.

Speaking recently during a courtesy visit to the Ibadan zonal office, Oloyede stated that “the yearly disruption” caused by ‘illegal’ candidates and institutions to the admission procedures of the central admission processing system (CAPS) is “disheartening”.

Oloyede, therefore, warned all institutions in the country to put an end to the conduct of illegal and irregular admissions.

This phenomenon, he said, has become worrisome to JAMB and all education stakeholders as candidates keep thronging the Board's offices nationwide “to legitimise the under-the-table admissions offered to them many years back”.

Conclusively, Oloyede charged the media, as the 4th estate of the realm, to look at some of these irregularities and give objective reportage that would project the efforts of the Board as it takes steps to sanitise the admission process into the nation's tertiary education system.

Read more on JAMB

JAMB automates national matriculation list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB automated the process of analysing the national matriculation list (NML).

JAMB said this is part of the measures to detect and prevent the use of counterfeit and forged certificates by fraudulent individuals.

Oloyede disclosed that from 2024, all institutions must upload their matriculation list and obtain the result of the analysis before matriculating their admitted candidates.

Source: Legit.ng