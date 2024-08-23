JAMB has reiterated that any admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) will be null and void, urging institutions to adhere to established guidelines

As tertiary institutions gear up for the 2024 admission exercise, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) some admission will be cancelled.

It reiterated that any admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) will be deemed null and void.

In a bulletin released by JAMB on August 19, the Board emphasized that institutions must strictly follow established admission guidelines and adhere to the decisions made during the recent 2024 Policy Meeting on Admissions.

The Board stressed that this is crucial to avoid past mistakes that led to the condonement of illegal admissions—a practice the Federal Government is determined to eliminate permanently.

JAMB urged all institutions to heed the warnings from the Honourable Minister of Education regarding the risks associated with bypassing Federal Government guidelines and neglecting JAMB advisories on admissions.

Additionally, JAMB highlighted the importance of adopting paperless communication for official correspondence by utilizing the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).

"This digitized platform facilitates communication between JAMB, tertiary institutions, and regulatory agencies in the education sector. The IBASS platform also serves as an essential tool for disseminating prescribed admission quotas and outlining course requirements." JAMB said.

Moreover, JAMB reminded all institutions that users accessing CAPS for the 2024/25 admission exercise must log in using their official email addresses.

Personal or private email addresses will no longer be permitted to access the CAPS platform.

The Board’s strict guidelines aim to streamline the admission process and ensure compliance with federal regulations.

