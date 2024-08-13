WASSCE 2024: "Papers Are Being Investigated", WAEC Discloses When Withheld Results Will Be Released
- WAEC has said WASSCE candidates who had their results withheld were suspected of examination malpractice
- WAEC stated that the 215,267 WASSCE 2024 results withheld are currently under investigation
- The prominent examination board, therefore, asked anyone with complaints to make a case as an individual candidate or as a school via a link it provided
Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday, August 13, said withheld results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will be released after the "review period".
In a tweet-reply, WAEC stated that the evaluation spans four to eight weeks.
WAEC investigating withheld WASSCE 2024 results
An X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Adeleke Damilare, said on WAEC’s official page that the agency held her sister’s result. WAEC then responded:
“Candidate is suspected of involvement in examination malpractice. The papers are being investigated. Review period is usually around 4-8 weeks. Results may be eventually released or cancelled. Visit https://waecinternational.org/complaints to make a case as an individual candidate or as a school.”
On Monday, August 12, WAEC disclosed that it withheld the results of 215,267 candidates who sat the 2024 WASSCE (school candidates) over alleged malpractice.
The number represents 11.92 percent of candidates who wrote the examination and was 4.37 percent lower than the 16.29 percent recorded in the same diet in 2023.
Legit.ng understands that WAEC Nigeria under the leadership of Amos Dangut will continue sanctioning all examination malpractice cases.
WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC announced the release of the WASSCE results for 2024.
WAEC said to access the result, WASSCE candidates can log on to https://waecdirect.org.
