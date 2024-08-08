“This is a SOS”: Anxiety as WAEC Set to Release WASSCE 2024 Results
- The expected release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has generated anxiety among students and parents
- The WASSCE, which is conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), is required by many students to process their admission into higher institutions
- Legit.ng reports that WAEC registered 1,814,344 candidates for the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates
Yaba, Lagos state - Other things being equal, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will release the results of candidates who sat the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) today, Thursday, August 8.
Legit.ng understands that WASSCE results are usually released on or before 45 days after the conduct of the last paper. The examination board confirmed the practice via a tweet recently.
It would be recalled that the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates was conducted between Tuesday, April 30, 2024, and Monday, June 24, 2024. Calculating this, the 45 days lapsed on Thursday, August 8.
"Marking exercise completed": WAEC
Meanwhile, WAEC on Tuesday, July 30, said the coordination and marking exercise for the exam has been completed.
Ahead of the results' release, WAEC advised candidates and stakeholders to download the WaecKonnect mobile app to stay updated on the latest developments.
2024 WASSCE results update: Nigerians on X react
@Kanyin49067650 wrote:
"@waecnigeria, please, a plea from a dear parent, when should we be expecting the release of the 2024 Waec result?
"My children have sigh for the 18th time today, many Universities are already asking students to fill in for post UME, we are all anxious, this is a SOS o."
“How to apply”: Jubilation as NELFUND opens applications for student loans, LASU provides step-by-step guide
@abijesu008 wrote:
@waecnigeria, when are you releasing 2024 waec results . We are waiting."
Ryan Onyejekwe inquired:
"When is waec 2024 result for school candidate coming out?"
2024 WASSCE: WAEC addresses rumoured release date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC said the alleged August 5 release date for the 2024 WASSCE results was “unofficial.”
WAEC communication officer, Moyosola Adesina, urged the students and parents to await further updates regarding the results from the examination body.
