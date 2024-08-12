WAEC released the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates on Monday, August 12, 2024

Speaking while announcing the release of the 2024 WASSCE results, Amos Dangut, the head of the Nigeria office, WAEC, stated that his agency withheld the results of 215,267 candidates

Be that as it may, several candidates whose results were apparently not withheld complain that they are unable to check their grades in the subjects taken

Yaba, Lagos state - Foremost education agency, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, August 12, released the results of candidates who wrote the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The update was disclosed via WAEC’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Following the development, Legit.ng observed that several Nigerians complained that they were unable to view the results of candidates. Rather, the feedback they got from WAEC's website reads thus:

"Result not available for this candidate in the specified year and exams diet."

See some of the feedbacks below:

So, when you have a problem checking the WASSCE result on WAEC's website, what should you do? Legit.ng provides the answer.

The instructions below appeared on WAEC's website:

"Kindly send the following details to customersupport@vatebra.com for verification and assistance

1. Error message displayed

2. Your examination number

3. Type of Exam

4. Year of Exam.

"Visit the nearest WAEC office for further enquirers and/or assistance."

A screenshot from WAEC's frequently asked questions (FAQ) page. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Another piece of advice given by WAEC is for candidates to keep checking at intervals because the website may be updated subsequently.

