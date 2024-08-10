WAEC Extends Registration for 2024 WASSCE Private Candidates, Details Emerge
- Africa's foremost examination body, WAEC, has extended the registration deadline for 2024 WASSCE private candidates
- This information was contained in a post on WAEC's official social media handle, @waecnigeria
- Legit.ng reports that the regional examination agency stated that the registration deadline has been reviewed from Friday, August 9, 2024
Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the registration deadline for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in relation to private candidates has been extended till Friday, August 30, 2024.
In a post on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page on Friday, August 9, WAEC urged prospective candidates to register for the examination before the closing date.
Is WAEC private 2024 registration still on?
The update means the earlier closing date set for Friday, August 9, was reviewed.
WAEC's tweet reads:
"Extension of registration for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024-Second Series.
"Note: Candidates can choose either CB- WASSCE or Pen and Paper Test."
Legit.ng reports that registration for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024- Second Series commenced on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Candidates can purchase the registration pins at any WAEC office, banks, registration centres or accredited agents. The form is sold at N27,000.
To register, candidates are expected to log on to http://www.waeconline.org.ng/.
Established in 1952, WAEC is credited with contributing to the development of education in Anglophone West African countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia.
WAEC set to release WASSCE 2024 results
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC will soon release the results of candidates who sat the 2024 WASSCE.
WAEC earlier disclosed that the marking exercise for the exam has been completed.
Ahead of the results' release, the agency advised candidates and stakeholders to download the WaecKonnect mobile app to stay updated on the latest developments.
