On Monday, August 12, WAEC released the 2024 results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The examination body withheld the results of 215,267 candidates following reports of examination malpractice

The Head of the Nigeria Office, WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed this to the press and shared further details

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has commenced the release of results for its 2024 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school candidates.

WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results, withholds 215,267 results. Photo credit: BBC

Source: Facebook

WAEC: 215,267 candidates results withheld over malpractice

Amos Josiah Dangut, head of WAEC Nigeria, said the results of 215,267 candidates (representing 11.92 percent of the total) are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice, The Cable reported.

This, the council said, amounts to a 4.37 percent decrease from the 16.29 percent recorded in the 2023 WASSCE for school candidates.

As reported by The Punch, this figure represents 11.92 per cent of the 1,805,216 candidates who took the examination, WAEC disclosed.

Dangut stressed that the Council would continue to sanction all cases of examination malpractice, noting that schools, supervisors, teachers, and candidates involved in such practices were undermining the educational system.

He said:

“The increasing use of mobile phones in the examination hall, despite the existing ban, and organised cheating in some schools, are other nagging issues. All the cases are being investigated, and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for consideration and final decisions.”

The 2024 WASSCE commenced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, and concluded on June 24, 2024.

WAEC: Kwara gov gifts May/June WASSCE best student N1m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Master Shalom Adesina of Rehoboth College, Pipeline, Ilorin, was awarded the sum of one million naira for his outstanding performance in 2023 May/June WASSCE.

Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said the cash award was to encourage and support Adesina’s academic pursuit.

AbdulRazaq said Adesina had done the state proud and deserved to be motivated for scoring distinctions in all his subjects.

Source: Legit.ng