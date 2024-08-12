Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for 2024.

The statement was shared on WAEC's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, August 12, 2024.

WAEC has released the results for the WASSCE for school candidates, 2024. Photo credits: Waec Nigeria, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

WAEC said to access the result, WASSCE candidates can log on to https://waecdirect.org.

Legit.ng understands that WAEC registered 1,814,344 candidates for the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates.

How to check WAEC's WASSCE result 2024

With your phone or laptop, go to log on to https://waecdirect.org.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng