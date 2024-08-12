BREAKING: WAEC Announces Release Of 2024 WASSCE Results, Shares How to Check
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.
Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for 2024.
The statement was shared on WAEC's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, August 12, 2024.
WAEC said to access the result, WASSCE candidates can log on to https://waecdirect.org.
Legit.ng understands that WAEC registered 1,814,344 candidates for the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates.
How to check WAEC's WASSCE result 2024
With your phone or laptop, go to log on to https://waecdirect.org.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.