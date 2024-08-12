Global site navigation

BREAKING: WAEC Announces Release Of 2024 WASSCE Results, Shares How to Check
Education

BREAKING: WAEC Announces Release Of 2024 WASSCE Results, Shares How to Check

by Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for 2024.

The statement was shared on WAEC's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, August 12, 2024.

WAEC has released the results for the WASSCE for school candidates, 2024. Photo credits: Waec Nigeria, Covenant University
WAEC said to access the result, WASSCE candidates can log on to https://waecdirect.org.

Legit.ng understands that WAEC registered 1,814,344 candidates for the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates.

How to check WAEC's WASSCE result 2024

With your phone or laptop, go to log on to https://waecdirect.org.

More to follow...

