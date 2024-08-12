A Nigerian lady has recalled getting As and Bs in the popular West African examination, WASSCE

An alumnus of the Federal Government Girls’ College Owerri, Imo state, the lady scored 264 in JAMB

While instances of examination malpractices abound, the Nigerian youth said she achieved excellence honourably

Yaba, Lagos state - A Nigerian lady on X who graduated from secondary school in 2020, @Chizaram, said she "had the best WAEC result" during the year she sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE, which is conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), is required by many students to process their admission into higher institutions.

A tweep, @Jemeelahh, had asked users to give a random fact about themselves.

Replying, @Chizaram disclosed that apart from obtaining an outstanding WASSCE result, she emerged as the second highest-scoring candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) among her peers at the Federal Government Girls’ College Owerri, Imo state.

According to her, she garnered 7As and 2Bs in WAEC while scoring 264 in the UTME, an examination put together by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

@Chizaram wrote on X with a smiling face:

"I had the best WAEC result and 2nd highest JAMB score in my secondary school without any form of exam malpractice.

"WAEC 7As and 2Bs. JAMB 264. Federal Government Girls’ College Owerri, Imo state 2020 set."

