WAEC Result of Girl Surfaces As She Scores A1 in 8 Subjects Including Mathematics And English
- A Nigerian student performed very well in her WAEC examination and her school has proudly shared her result
- The WAEC result shows that the student got A1 in eight subjects including mathematics and English language
- The student who studied at Greater Tomorrow International College, Ondo state also scored B2 in animal husbandry
A Nigerian student did excellently well in her WASCE examination and her school shared the WAEC result.
The WAEC result shows that the student studied at Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.
The student, Ishola Dolabomi Lois passed all the nine subjects she registered for in WAEC.
School shares student's WAEC result
Ishola's WAEC result shows that she scored A1 in eight subjects.
Ishola made A1 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), economics, government, literature-in-English, civic education, English language, and computer science. Ishola scored B2 in animal husbandry.
Greater Tomorrow International College says Ishola, who took the WAEC examination in 2023, was one of the best in the school.
See the full WAEC result below:
Reactions as girl scores 8A1 in WAEC
@Ajoke pretty said:
"A very big congratulations to you."
@D said:
"Omo chokes no they tire person."
@user2581798801611 said:
"A very big congratulations."
@The_Watcher said:
"Haa! I no get A1 before! I hope they get a1 in university?"
@DAMILOLAFROSH said:
"They held my results."
Nigerian man shares his WAEC certificate online
A Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.
The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.
The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.
The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.
