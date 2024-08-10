A Nigerian student performed very well in her WAEC examination and her school has proudly shared her result

The WAEC result shows that the student got A1 in eight subjects including mathematics and English language

The student who studied at Greater Tomorrow International College, Ondo state also scored B2 in animal husbandry

A Nigerian student did excellently well in her WASCE examination and her school shared the WAEC result.

The WAEC result shows that the student studied at Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

Ishola Dolabomi Lois got A1 in 8 subjects in her WAEC result. Photo credit: TikTok/@gticng.

Source: TikTok

The student, Ishola Dolabomi Lois passed all the nine subjects she registered for in WAEC.

School shares student's WAEC result

Ishola's WAEC result shows that she scored A1 in eight subjects.

Ishola made A1 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), economics, government, literature-in-English, civic education, English language, and computer science. Ishola scored B2 in animal husbandry.

Greater Tomorrow International College says Ishola, who took the WAEC examination in 2023, was one of the best in the school.

See the full WAEC result below:

Reactions as girl scores 8A1 in WAEC

@Ajoke pretty said:

"A very big congratulations to you."

@D said:

"Omo chokes no they tire person."

@user2581798801611 said:

"A very big congratulations."

@The_Watcher said:

"Haa! I no get A1 before! I hope they get a1 in university?"

@DAMILOLAFROSH said:

"They held my results."

Source: Legit.ng