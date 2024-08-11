A young Nigerian man has narrated how he passed English language in WAEC's WASSCE after four attempts

The man said anxiety during WASSCE exams often can cause him to make mistakes, blocking him from reaching his maximum potential

The youth, however, remembered an event in 2020 when God came through for him and he finally surmounted his challenge with English language

Yaba, Lagos state - Salam Hammed, a Nigerian man, has recalled how God “undeservedly” made it possible for him to get credit in English language in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE, which is conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), is required by many students to process their admission into higher institutions.

A social entrepreneur, Michael Taiwo, had asked in a tweet on Sunday, August 11, 2024:

“What's one moment in your life when you felt the undeniable presence of God?”

WAEC result: 'God helped me', man says

Replying, Hammed said he attempted WASSCE four times just to get a positive result in English language. According to him, God answered his prayer in 2020.

He wrote:

“After 4 attempts in Waec to get credit in English...Anxiety still make me do mistakes again during the English exam, waited for months in doubt for the result, I prayed overnight and check it in the morning...I got C6 in English. God undeservedly did it for me.”

Legit.ng reports that English language is one of the most important subjects every student must pass in any type of examination.

According to WAEC, English language examination is intended, among others, to test candidates' ability to use English correctly, organise material in paragraphs, control sentence structures accurately, exhibit variety in the choice of sentence patterns, comply adequately with the rules of grammar, spelling and punctuation.

