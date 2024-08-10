An intelligent student put up an excellent performance in his WAEC examination and the result has emerged online

A Nigerian boy passed his SSCE with flying colours, and his school has shared his WAEC result.

The WAEC result indicates that the boy was a student of the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

Adewole scored A1 in 8 subjects in his WAEC result. Photo credit: TikTok/@gticng.

The WAEC result shows that Adewole Oluwajuwon scored A1 in eight of the nine subjects he took in the examination.

WEAC result of boy who scored A1 in further mathematics

Adewole scored A1 in civic education, English language, further mathematics, mathematics, biology, chemistry, computer studies, and animal husbandry.

The only subject Adewole did not score A1 in was physics, where he scored B3.

A video posted on TikTok by Greater Tomorrow International College shows that Adewole wrote his WAEC examination in 2023.

See the full result below:

Reactions to Adewole's result

@user2581798801611 said:

"A very big congratulations."

@The_Watcher said:

"Haa! I no get A1 before! I hope they get a1 in university?"

@DAMILOLAFROSH said:

"They held my results."

Nigerian man bags PhD abroad

A resilient Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng