Many university students are celebrating the receipt of the N20,000 stipend from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund

However, some students have yet to receive their payments due to pending verification

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has criticized the staggered disbursement, questioning why the loan was not distributed to all universities at once

Several university students who recently received the N20,000 disbursement from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund are now celebrating the arrival of the funds.

Some students took to social media to express their surprise, while others shared how they used the money to purchase food items. A few mentioned that the stipend eased the financial burden on their parents.

Legit.ng reports that financial difficulties are a significant challenge for many students attending public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The lack of financial resources has prevented many young people from pursuing higher education, as their parents or guardians are unable to cover the costs.

Ibadan varsity student: N20, 000 was used to get foodstuff, clear bills

As reported by The Punch, Emmanuel John, a 300-level student of Agronomy at the University of Ibadan, said that he was initially skeptical about receiving the money when he applied for it.

He said:

“I applied for N240,000, to be disbursed as N20,00 monthly. I plan to use it to get foodstuffs monthly, and clear other bills.

“I was excited to get the money, because I initially thought it was going to be one of the several failed promises from the government.

“This will definitely ease the burden on my parents, as I will disturb them less.”

Recognizing the receipt of the N20,000, another University of Ibadan student, Taiwo Egbeyemi, posted:

"I’ve received my N20,000 allowance."

UNMAID student: It came as a pleasant surprise

Muhammed Buba, an Accounting student at the University of Maiduguri, shared that the money came as a pleasant surprise, and he immediately went to the market to buy food supplies upon receiving it.

He explained:

"I was worried about how to stretch the little food I had for the entire month when the N20,000 stipend from NELFUND came through.

"I was thrilled and quickly went to the market to buy more food supplies. I spent N15,000 on food and saved N5,000 for other essentials I might need."

Why some students are yet to receive, NELFUND clarifies

The Fund’s Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, mentioned that some students had yet to be verified and approved, TheCable reported.

Oluwatuyi explained:

"Not all students from the six institutions have received their payments because some have not completed the verification and approval process.

"Some registered earlier than others. Those who haven't been paid will receive their funds as soon as they are verified and approved."

ASUU questions why funds were not simultaneously shared

Responding to the situation, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) questioned why NELFUND did not disburse the loan to all universities simultaneously.

The union reiterated its opposition to the loan, stating that it does not support it.

ASUU National President Emmanuel Osodeke said:

"I haven't seen any students in my university who received the money.

"There are nearly 100 public universities in Nigeria, and how many of them have been paid? We'll see what happens after all universities receive their payments."

