Secondary School Students Pull Up in Expensive Cars For Their Graduating Ceremony in Benin City
- Some students are trending online after a video showed how they arrived at the University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin for prom
- The students were splendidly dressed, looking dashing and exuding a lot of confidence as they stormed the venue
- The secondary school graduates who arrived in expensive cars arrived in pairs, with the boys holding the girls
Young people who were graduating from secondary school arrived at the venue in grand style.
The graduates exuded a lot of confidence in their nice clothes as they stormed the prom venue.
The school, University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin City, shared a video on Facebook showing the students arriving in pairs.
The students stormed the event in expensive cars and clothes, with everyone trying to outdo each other in the show of steeze.
The video was reposted on X by @instablog9ja and it is attracting many reactions from netizens.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of graduation party
@DanielRegha said:
"Everything about this is wrong, secondary school students needs to behave like one; It doesn't matter if the car was rented, bought, or given by their parents, this promotes a materialistic mindset & such can lead many astray. Another issue was some of their outfits including hairdos, fashionable but inappropriate."
@adex_fx said:
"See the way I de smile when watching this. I don’t even know where to start."
@FunmiKolz said:
"Only God knows what this our society is turning into."
@valencia_cute5 said:
This one should be 13 years old! I wonder what they will become if they don’t have money or resources to continue their kind of exotic lifestyle when they get to their adulthood. Then anyway will be an alternative to make money."
@Ugochukwu_96 said:
"When Nigeria start to dey do prom? Na everything we go copy from Americans?"
