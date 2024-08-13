The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has paid school fees for 1,370 students of the University of Ibadan

The Registrar of the university, G.O Salisu, confirmed the remittance of the sum of N201 million for the 2023/2024 academic session

Salisu said students who had earlier paid their fees can now apply for a refund through the Dean of Students to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) said students who applied for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) loans but had earlier paid their fees can now apply for a refund.

The Registrar of the university, G.O Salisu, said N201m was remitted by the NELFUND for the payment of 1,370 students’ fees for the 2023/2024 academic session.

This was disclosed in a circular addressed to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs on Friday, August 9, 2024, The Punch reports.

Salisu said the amount covers the fees of 1,370 students of our university who applied for the NELFUND loan.

“The Bursary Department is currently processing the fund to enable the concerned students to obtain smart receipts.

“Any student who is a beneficiary of the NELFUND loan and has already paid levies for the session fee is entitled to a refund. To apply for a refund, the student must write through the Dean of Students to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, providing their account details for the refund. A photocopy of the original payment receipt must be attached to each application.”

Legit.ng recalls that no fewer than 20,371 students from six tertiary institutions were paid N20,000 monthly stipends for July 2024.

NELFUND said the University of Ilorin, (UNILORIN), the University of Benin (UNIBEN), the University of Ibadan (UI), and three others.

The director of finance of the Fund, Ibom Uche, said 55 tertiary institutions will soon be added to the monthly stipends list.

NELFUND: University students receive loan alerts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many university students were celebrating the receipt of the N20,000 stipend from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

However, some students are yet to receive their payments due to pending verification.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has criticized the staggered disbursement, questioning why the loan was not distributed to all universities at once.

