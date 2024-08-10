President Bola Tinubu has committed to reviewing the proposal for a new constitution put forward by ‘The Patriots'

During their meeting on August 10, President Tinubu emphasized that his administration's immediate focus is on economic reform, with constitutional review planned as a subsequent priority

Tinubu indicated that while economic reforms are currently his main focus, he will address the constitutional review as soon as feasible once economic goals are met

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has pledged to consider the proposal for a new constitution presented by a distinguished group called ‘The Patriots.’

Led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the group requested a visit to the President in Abuja on Friday, August 10.

Tinubu receives 'The patriots' group in Abuja Photo credit: @FredrickNwabufo

Source: Twitter

During the meeting, President Tinubu reiterated that transforming the economy for long-term growth and development remains a top priority for his administration.

He also assured the group that their call for the establishment of a national constituent assembly to draft a new constitution would be thoroughly reviewed.

Tinubu sets timeline for constitutional review

Speaking on when his administration would commence a holistic constitutional review, Tinubu said:

''I am currently preoccupied with economic reform. That is my first priority. Once this is in place, as soon as possible, I will look at other options, including constitutional review as recommended by you and other options."

Source: Legit.ng