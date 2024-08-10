BREAKING: Tinubu Announces When Nigeria’s Constitution Will Be Reviewed, Shares Details
- President Bola Tinubu has committed to reviewing the proposal for a new constitution put forward by ‘The Patriots'
- During their meeting on August 10, President Tinubu emphasized that his administration's immediate focus is on economic reform, with constitutional review planned as a subsequent priority
- Tinubu indicated that while economic reforms are currently his main focus, he will address the constitutional review as soon as feasible once economic goals are met
Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has pledged to consider the proposal for a new constitution presented by a distinguished group called ‘The Patriots.’
Led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the group requested a visit to the President in Abuja on Friday, August 10.
During the meeting, President Tinubu reiterated that transforming the economy for long-term growth and development remains a top priority for his administration.
He also assured the group that their call for the establishment of a national constituent assembly to draft a new constitution would be thoroughly reviewed.
Tinubu sets timeline for constitutional review
Speaking on when his administration would commence a holistic constitutional review, Tinubu said:
''I am currently preoccupied with economic reform. That is my first priority. Once this is in place, as soon as possible, I will look at other options, including constitutional review as recommended by you and other options."
