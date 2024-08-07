President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the governing council of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta state

Tinubu also named the governing council of the Nigerian University of Science and Technology, Abuja

Legit.ng reports that the Nigeria French Language Village in Lagos state was assigned a new governing council on Wednesday, August 7

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and education.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some Nigerians to the governing councils of some federal universities and tertiary institutions.

This development was conveyed in a statement on Wednesday evening, August 7, by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson.

President Tinubu wants effective and creditable performance from the new governing councils. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ngelale said his principal expects that the new members of the governing boards of these institutions will perform within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities.

Check out the full list below:

NIGERIAN MARITIME UNIVERSITY, OKERENKOKO, DELTA STATE

(1) Temi Harriman -- Chairman

(2) Adeola Adeogun -- Member

(3) Benedict Aguele -- Member

(4) Freeman Kasa -- Member

(5) Babangida Alhassan Abdullahi -- Member

NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ABUJA

(1) Rabe Mudi Bala -- Chairman

(2) Mr. Akinola Fagbemi -- Member

(3) Rakiatou Bagnou -- Member

(4) Alwel Egwurugu -- Member

(5) Femi Osabinu -- Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, BASSAM-BIRI, BAYELSA

(1) Bram Baifa -- Chairman

(2) Richard Odigbo -- Member

(3) Yomi Johnson -- Member

(4) Fatima Owuna -- Member

(5) Christy Akpehuan Omoruyi -- Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, KWALE, DELTA STATE

(1) Ahmadu Barau Banye Salisu -- Chairman

(2) Aragbaye Oluwatosin Gbolagunte -- Member

(3) Talba Bauchi -- Member

(4) Akaninodo Kehinde Adekunle -- Member

(5) Chibuike Ikenga -- Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KATSINA STATE

(1) Habib Mohammed Ibrahim -- Chairman

(2) Yau Aisha Abdulkadir -- Member

(3) Shehu Kaka -- Member

(4) Ibrahim Umar Abbah -- Member

(5) Isijola Rasaki -- Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, MUBI, ADAMAWA STATE

(1) Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin -- Chairman

(2) Peter Tanko Dogara -- Member

(3) Amina Ibrahim Ndala -- Member

(4) Owolabi Shamsideen Oseni -- Member

(5) Olufemi Lawson -- Member

ADMIRALTY UNIVERSITY, IBUSA, DELTA STATE

(1) Yusuf Mohammed -- Chairman

(2) Sani Ndanusa -- Member

(3) Abdul Oroh -- Member

(4) Mary Okaba Agbo -- Member

(5) Omasan Agbajoh -- Member

THE NIGERIA FRENCH LANGUAGE VILLAGE, BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE

(1) Labiru Musa Kafur -- Chairman

(2) Ibitoye Victor Philips -- Member

(3) Bamgbose S -- Member

(4) Musa Ayas -- Member

(5) Ogenyi Okpokwu Emmanuel -- Member

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF NIGERIAN LANGUAGES, ABA, ABIA STATE

(1) Victor O. Ukaogo -- Chairman

(2) Anjare Samuel -- Member

(3) David Turuka Ismaila -- Member

(4) Adimchinaka Onwukwe -- Member

(5) Princess Ify Ugo Okoye -- Member

NIGERIAN ARMY UNIVERSITY, BIU, BORNO STATE

(1) Awal Bawa Morike-- Chairman

(2) Mohammed Bashir Umar -- Member

(3) Monday Nanza -- Member

(4) Mohammed Alhaji Audu -- Member

(5) Sheriff Abdullahi -- Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE

(1) Usman Mohammed Shanawa -- Chairman

(2) Kabiru Yahaya -- Member

(3) Chinenye Love Moses -- Member

(4) Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi -- Member

(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale -- Member

NIGERIA ARABIC LANGUAGE VILLAGE, GAMBORU NGALA, BORNO STATE

(1) Ahmed Wambai -- Chairman

(2) Gazali Hamza Suleiman -- Member

(3) Imam Alfa Rahaman -- Member

(4) Isah Kwayami -- Member

(5) Mohammed Ize Mamman -- Member

NATIONAL MATHEMATICAL CENTRE, SHEDA, KWALI, FCT

(1) Edna Njoku -- Chairman

(2) Kovie Andrew Epetutu -- Member

(3) Oyinkasola Okewoye -- Member

(4) Ibrahim Musa -- Member

(5) Sarah Tukura -- Member

Tinubu appoints heads for humanitarian ministry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed new heads of agencies and programmes under the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.

The development was to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes.

Source: Legit.ng