A student who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) shared his result after it was released

Before the WAEC examination, the Lagos-based student had written the JAMB's UTME in April 2024

The WAEC result shows that the student passed his WASSCE with flying colours as he got an A1 grade in five subjects out of nine

Ijaiye Ojokoro, Lagos state - Kaseem Rokib Oluwamayowa, a student of Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School, Ojokoro, Lagos state, obtained an impressive result in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) 2024.

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE is conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a leading examination body on the continent.

Kaseem Rokib Oluwamayowa sat the 2024 WASSCE in Lagos state. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Oluwamayowa dazzled in WAEC 2024 notching up 5 A1s and 4 Bs. Earlier, during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), he also did fantastic, scoring 323.

Regardless of his top grades, Oluwamayowa still felt some 'dissatisfaction'.

He told Legit.ng:

"When I saw my WAEC and UTME results, I was overjoyed. A few moments later, I felt dissatisfied with my efforts. I feel like I'm not doing enough."

WAEC result: Candidate not carried away by feats

Continuing, Oluwamayowa promised not to be complacent about his academic achievements as he believes he can do better than what he accomplished in WAEC and JAMB.

The Nigerian youth said:

"I had 5As when I was working towards 8 or 9As in WASSCE. I scored 323 in UTME even though I wished I was among the top 10 highest UTME scorers. I still thank God nonetheless and I will stick with the saying that says "shoot for the moon and if you miss you will still be among the stars".

Oluwamayowa concluded:

"I still have another crucial exam which is the post-UTME and I am preparing hard to make a breakthrough in the test, also being the last hurdle to cross in the race for my admission into the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state."

Editor's note: Legit.ng obtained parental consent from Oluwamayowa's parent before this interview as he was 16.

