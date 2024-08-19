President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made seven new appointments to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Tinubu appointed Ms. Jennifer Adighije, as the new NDPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, August 19.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

The new members of the management are:

Engineer Jennifer Adighije -- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Engineer Abdullahi Kassim -- Executive Director (Generation)

Engineer Bello Babayo Bello -- Executive Director (Networks)

Mr. Emmmanuel Umeoji -- Executive Director (Corporate Services)

Mr. Omololu Agoro -- Executive Director (Finance & Accounts)

Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama -- Executive Director (Strategy & Commercial)

Barrister Steven Andzenge -- Executive Director (Legal Services)

According to the statement, Adighije is an experienced engineer with vast competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors.

Adighije is a master's degree holder in Wireless Networks & Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects the new management members to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC's mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP).

