BREAKING: Oyo APC Chairman Is Reported Dead, Details Emerge
- The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of its chairman, Barr. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu
- Reports disclosed that the influential politician died on Monday morning, August 19, 2024, in the US after battling with a prolonged illness
- Media personality, Akin Akinwale confirmed the development in a terse statement and shared further details
The chairman of the Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajiboye Omodewu, is dead.
Omodewu, an Otu, Itesiwaju local government-born chairman of the main opposition party in the state, reported passed on about a year after undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
The former Commissioner under the administration of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi held dual citizenship of Nigeria and that of the United States.
He recently completed his law degree and law school.
APC Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Olawale Sadare has confirmed the death of the party’s chairman.
Details later…
