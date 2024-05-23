A top Nigerian court has granted female Muslim students at the University of Ibadan International School the right to wear hijab in the learning institute's premises

The court, presided over by Justice Moshood Ishola, gave the judgement on Wednesday, May 22

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oyo state high court, Ibadan, has declared that female Muslim students of the International School, University of Ibadan (UI) have the right to wear hijab on top of their school uniform.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Moshood Ishola said the right to practice religion is enshrined in Nigeria's constitution.

Delivering judgement in the suit on Wednesday, May 22, the judge noted his decision was hinged on previous Supreme Court judgements.

Justice Ishola said:

“The school, staff, or its agents have no right to punish students for using hijab on the school premises or outside the school premises.

“Fundamental human rights are inalienable rights and cannot be taken, even by the powerful government. The school is a public institution.”

It would be recalled that Muslim parents of the International School, Ibadan, led by one Alhaji Abdul Rahman Balogun, dragged the authorities of the International School Ibadan to court when eight female Muslim students were sent out of the school for wearing hijab in November 2018.

The case dragged on for six years before the judgement, which was in favour of the Muslims, was delivered on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

MURIC hails hijab victory in Ibadan court

Meanwhile, in a reaction after the judgement, MURIC described the court’s pronouncement as profound and cerebral.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC's director, said in a statement obtained by Legit.ng that history has been made.

The statement partly reads:

“This is a monumental judgement coming from Ibadan, the heart of Yorubaland. It is a game changer. It is our hope that our Christian neighbours, overzealous civil servants and recalcitrant teachers will respect this judgement.

"It is no longer business as usual for religious fanatics among school teachers, conscienceless government officials and Muslim haters."

