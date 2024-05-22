The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has said undergraduates in state tertiary institutions will benefit from the student loan scheme

Legit.ng reports that the agency made this clarification via a statement on Tuesday, May 21

The statement stated that students from institutions operated by state governments would be included in the second phase of the programme

FCT, Abuja - The management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said it has noticed the publication of "misleading narratives" on social media claiming that the student loan programme is solely for federal institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 21, signed by Nasir Ayitogo, NELFUND's media and public relations lead, the agency categorically said the information is incorrect.

It stressed that state institutions are included in the student loan programme of the Bola Tinubu government, adding that the first phase of the initiative will focus on students attending federal institutions.

NELFUND promised that students of state-run higher institutions would be included in the second phase.

NELFUND's statement partly reads:

"NELFUND is fully committed to providing financial support to all eligible students, regardless of whether they attend federal or state tertiary public institutions.

"The mission of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is to ensure that all desirous students have access to the financial resources necessary to pursue their educational goals and aspirations."

