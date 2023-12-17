The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised the federal government to convert student loans into grants

The ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said buying back the loan in a country without a guarantee of getting a job after graduation will be difficult

Osodeke said the loan should be converted to grant and given to children of those who earn less than N30,000 a month

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to the 50 billion naira budgeted for the student loan scheme by the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

The ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged the federal government to convert the loan into grants for students.

Osodeke stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, December 15.

The ASUU president explained that it would be difficult to pay back the loan because jobs are not guaranteed after graduation.

According to Osodeke, grants have had more impact and are a humane investment in the education of Nigerian students.

“If the issue is just N50 billion, why can’t we convert that N50 billion as a country like Nigeria to grants for the children of the very poor?

“Let’s give to those who cannot afford it, not give them as a loan that becomes a liability for them before they even graduate and are not sure of getting a job.

“We are thinking of the Nigerian people, those who cannot afford it, those children who are in the villages whose parents earn less than N30,000 a month,”

