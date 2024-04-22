A prominent stakeholder in the educational sector, Oladega Adebogun, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts towards improving the quality of education in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Adebogun is the founder of Caleb Group of Schools and Caleb University, Imota, Lagos state

Notably, the educator hailed President Tinubu for signing the student loan bill into law earlier in April

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Imota, Lagos state - Oladega Adebogun, the director of Caleb Group of Schools and visitor, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos state, has hailed President Bola Tinubu on his policies in education.

According to a statement by Abimbola Olulesi, director, of public relations at Caleb University, recent developments such as the signing into law of the student loan scheme, removal of tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS), among others, are "bold-spirited and outstanding interventions".

Oladega Adebogun commends President Tinubu. Photo credits: @DOlusegun, @ridoradeola

Source: Twitter

The statement was obtained on Monday, April 22, by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Adebogun expressed his hope that with the current tempo and flurry of activities ongoing in the education sector, Nigeria will soon become the toast of the international community.

Challenges of Nigeria's education sector

Legit.ng reports that education in Nigeria suffers from several challenges.

Some of the most pressing challenges in the education system of Africa's most populous nation are the lack of adequate infrastructure, learning materials and other educational resources.

Many learning institutes across the nation are poorly equipped, lacking classrooms, libraries, and even basic amenities like electricity and running water.

Poor remuneration of academics, bureaucracy, and insecurity, are some challenges in tertiary institutions.

Read education news in Nigeria

Best secondary schools in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier spotlighted the 20 best secondary schools in Lagos state as of 2024.

Some of the best secondary schools in Lagos have been producing exceptional graduates for generations and have a well-established tradition of academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng