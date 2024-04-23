The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has revealed the number of UTME candidates that will get admission into tertiary institutions in the country

Mamman said only about 20 per cent of the candidates sitting for the ongoing 2024 UTME will be admitted into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education

He said skills acquisition is the solution to the limited slots available for tertiary institutions in the country

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said only about 20 per cent of the candidates sitting for the ongoing 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be admitted into tertiary institutions across the country.

Maman stated this while monitoring the ongoing UTME alongside the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede In Abuja on Monday, April 22.

How many UTME candidates will get admission

The 20 per cent is from the more than 1.9 million registered UTME candidates seeking admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, Premium Times reports.

“It is not a question of being employed but how many will be admitted from this set. I think the figure overall on average is about 20 per cent; universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.”

Why skills acquisition is important

The minister said skills acquisition remains a critical component in preparing the youths for a brighter future due to the limited slots available in tertiary institutions, Nigerian Tribune reports.

“The question you ask is where are the 80 percent? They are our children, our wards living with us. This is why the issue of skills acquisition is terribly important because any student who is not being able to proceed to tertiary education, should be able to have a meaningful life even after secondary school, even primary education actually.

“The only solution to that is skills; by taking skills right from the time they entered school, for the primary right through the educational trajectory. Somebody should finish with one skill or another. That is part of the assumption of the 6-3-3-4."

