JAMB and some regulatory agencies for tertiary education in Nigeria will sanction indigenous institutions that sell application forms for the conduct of the 2024/2025 admission exercise

Legit.ng gathered that the move was meant to curtail the pattern of irregular admissions conducted by some institutions

JAMB's latest advisory affects all applications of admissions to first degree, ND, national innovation diploma and the Nigeria certificate in education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, and sandwich

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it would no longer condone irregular admission conducted by any tertiary institution.

JAMB reiterated the ban in the latest edition of the board’s weekly bulletin seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The update comes as JAMB prepares for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB has stopped tertiary institutions from directly admitting candidates on distance learning, part-time, and other programmes. Photo credits: MySchoolGist, Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

JAMB’s latest advisory

The examination body warned candidates to desist from accepting admissions offered by the institutions without going through it.

In the statement titled, 'Cessation of illegal/irregular admission', JAMB reiterated that all applications of admissions to first degree, national diploma (ND), national innovation diploma and the Nigeria certificate in education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB.

JAMB said:

"No Institution should advertise or sell 'application forms' for admissions into the programmes.

"Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so with the requirement that candidates who sat for the current UTME (or DE candidates) should change to their institutions as first choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply. This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the mandate of JAMB."

Legit.ng understands that JAMB and the three regulatory agencies: the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) will ensure that all tertiary institutions comply with this policy directive.

Professional regulatory agencies will also play a role in the process.

