JAMB has said its ban on mobile phones, calculators, pens/biros, and earpieces in exam halls is still intact

JAMB reiterated the ban on the items in the latest edition of the board’s weekly bulletin obtained by Legit.ng

The examination body explained why it banned about 15 items for its 11-day nationwide UTME

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - As candidates prepare for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed its ban on certain items during the exercise and stance against exam fraud.

About 15 items identified by the board are prohibited from examination venues at UTME 2024 "due to their potential to aid in malpractice".

Calculators, pen, books, or other reading/writing materials are disallowed.

JAMB defends the prohibition of calculators and other items in the UTME 2024 exam hall. Photo credit: Jamb official

Source: Facebook

In a recent document seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 18, JAMB said the prohibition of the items was ultimately aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the UTME.

It said over the years, the items have been noted to facilitate cheating among candidates and their collaborators.

JAMB said:

"By banning them, JAMB intends to uphold the sanctity of its examinations and ensure fairness for all candidates.

"Any candidate or official found in possession of any of these prohibited items will face appropriate sanctions, which may include disqualification from the examination or legal action.

"The restatement of the ban on prohibited items for the 2024 UTME underscores JAMB's determination to combat examination malpractice and uphold the integrity of its examinations."

