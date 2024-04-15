As the 2024 UTME begins on Friday, April 19, JAMB has warned candidates against bringing prohibited items into the examination halls

JAMB said the items were prohibited in order to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination

Legit.ng can authoritatively report that among others, calculators and smartwatches are banned

Ikoyi, Lagos state - As candidates prepare for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, April 15, warned the admission seekers against bringing in prohibited items into the examination halls.

In a document seen by Legit.ng and signed by the registrar of the board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB reiterated its zero tolerance for examination infractions and other unwholesome practices that could be detrimental to the conduct of the examinations.

Oloyede stated that the items were prohibited to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination which commences on Friday, April 19, 2024.

UTME candidates are also advised to desist from the practice of using decorative designs or tattoos on their palms as, according to JAMB, these can impact their biometric screening at the centre.

JAMB said:

"In this regard, candidates are warned to steer clear of all the prohibited items, which have been banned from the examination centres.

"These items have been noted to have aided some dishonest candidates in their quest to perpetrate examination malpractice, hence, the ban on these items is to protect the sanctity of the board's examinations.

UTME 2024: JAMB warns parents

Furthermore, JAMB said parents are requested to refrain from being around the examination premises, as the board strictly prohibits them (parents) from being present during the examination.

The agency vowed:

"Any candidate found with a parent in the examination vicinity will face penalties."

UTME 2024: List of prohibited items

Smartwatches. Smart lens (unprescribed glasses).

3. Calculators.

4. Smart rings.

5. Smart pens.

6. Bluetooth devices.

7. Flash drives.

