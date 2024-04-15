Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - As candidates prepare for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, April 15, enjoined admission seekers to adhere to its protocols.

According to JAMB in a document sent to Legit.ng, the guidelines of the UTME 2024 are stipulated in candidates' notification slips.

JAMB's UTME commences on Friday, April 19, 2024. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Covenant University

The examination body stated that candidates who are 30 minutes late to their examination halls would be disallowed from writing the UTME 2024.

JAMB's statement partly reads:

"Any candidate who is 30 minutes late would not be allowed to sit the examination and would be marked as absent."

The agency urged UTME 2024 candidates to be at the venue of their examination at the scheduled time "so as to afford them the opportunity of going through biometric verification prior to their admittance".

Legit.ng reports that JAMB is an entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.

The board is in charge of UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

UTME 2024: List of prohibited items

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB warned the admission seekers against bringing prohibited items into the examination halls.

In a document seen by Legit.ng and signed by the registrar of the board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB reiterated its zero tolerance for examination infractions and other unwholesome practices that could be detrimental to the conduct of the examinations.

Oloyede stated that the items were prohibited to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination which commences on Friday, April 19, 2024.

